Two Blowing Rock School alums are having a big impact on this year’s Watauga High School varsity girls basketball team, but they have taken very different paths. One seemed a certainty since the sixth grade. The other suddenly blossomed.
The common denominator? They have both worked hard at their craft.
At 11-1 in the still early, 2021-22 high school girls basketball season, Watauga’s varsity team is optimistic entering Northwestern Conference play on Jan. 11, at home against regional 4A rival South Caldwell. Some of the early Pioneer wins have been dominant, others nail biters. The one loss was a close one, in overtime, on the road in Asheville against T.C. Roberson.
Basketball is a team game. It is hard to imagine having much success playing 1 vs. 5 or even 2 against 5. Every team member among the five on the court have a role with responsibilities to execute, whether on offense or defense. At Watauga High School, the varsity girls might come from Cove Creek, Hardin Park, Parkway, Blowing Rock, Green Valley, Mabel, Bethel or Valle Crucis middle schools.
One of the remarkable characteristics about this edition of the current Pioneer team is how broad are the individual performances leading to the victories. Sophomore Charlotte Torgerson is among the team leaders in 3-pointers. Junior Caroline Farthing has pulled down the most total rebounds. The lone senior Pioneer this year, Brelyn Sturgill has the most rebounds on the offensive end of the court.
Also among the team’s statistical leaders are two Blowing Rock School alums, freshman Kate Sears and junior Laurel Kiker.
A love for more than running
When Laurel Kiker was a gangly seventh grader, she was a middle- to long-distance runner in track. In middle school competitions, she posted times in the 1600-meter and mile events that would have placed her among the top 10 in the Northwestern Conference high school championship track meet that year.
Basketball, though, was a different kind of challenge for the then seventh grader. She had not really played much. So playing middle school basketball, she wasn’t always sure about what to do, where to go, or how to do it.
Kiker’s veteran Pioneer teammate, senior Brelyn Sturgill, brings a lot of perspective to this year’s squad, having played with three previous combinations of Pioneer varsity teammates.
“Since Laurel’s freshman year, which was my sophomore year, I saw her playing on the junior varsity and thought, ‘Wow, she’s going to be great.’ She may be chaotic, but she can control her body and be everywhere, throwing her body around, win the ball and score points. I saw that even in middle school. Last year, she really added to her game and became more of the player that she has become. She goes after it. She risks her body. The other night in a game, she told me she needed to come out but then I turned around and suddenly she was grabbing a rebound.
“What makes Laurel great, in my eyes,” said Sturgill, “is that she is so smart. She has the athletic ability, but she also has the willingness to learn and picks things up pretty quickly.”
Kiker smiles broadly when remembering how she fell in love with the game of basketball.
“Seventh grade, that is when I first started playing basketball. That’s when it really caught my attention and I started to like it. And I have loved it since,” said Kiker before a recent Watauga practice.
Thanks to hard work and good coaching, Kiker gained confidence during her first two years at Watauga. This year she has burst onto the scene as among the team leaders in scoring, field goal percentage, and steals.
“One of the things that makes Kiker such a valuable contributor to this team is her defense,” said head coach Laura Barry. “She is relentless in pressuring the ball and so very quick in the backcourt. She brings a lot of energy when she comes onto the court.”
Kiker said that she has improved by committing herself to the job of being a team member.
“I try to give 110 percent in every drill. I also practice a lot at home, dribbling and shooting. My dad (Gaines Kiker) helps me with rebounding. I am constantly dribbling and working on ball-handling,” said Kiker.
When asked whether she liked shooting threes or driving the lane more, Kiker glanced over at Coach Barry who said, “I don’t even know the answer to that question!”
Then Kiker answered matter-of-factly, “I like shooting from outside more, but the area that I want to really work on is driving to the basket.”
She might have a future in politics after she is done with school and basketball.
Adding emphasis to Kiker’s 3-point shooting, Barry pointed out, “Laurel made more 3-point shots last week during the three games of the High Country Holiday Classic tournament than all of last year.”
Kiker said that she is having a lot of fun playing with her Watauga teammates.
“We have formed a special bond. It is fun to be around everybody and play basketball with them,” said Kiker.
The junior guard said she does have an eye on playing basketball at the college level somewhere.
“That has become a goal of mine,” said Kiker, “as I have gotten better and gained confidence. We’ll see what happens in these next two seasons here. I still have a lot of work to do, to get better.”
Kiker credits her mother and father for always encouraging her to play and to always improve at whatever she chooses, including basketball.
“They are always there for me,” said Kiker, “and my sister, Riley, has been very supportive. I am really glad that she has been able to come to my games while home from college.”
For fellow junior Caroline Farthing, Kiker might best be described as the “Energizer Bunny” from the old battery commercials. She keeps going and going and going.
“Laurel is a battery that never runs out,” Farthing chuckled. “She is consistent in practice. She is consistent in games. You can always count on her and trust her with the ball. Where I have seen the most improvement in her game is her consistency in finishing at the basket and rebounding. She has become a force for us at the basket.”
A more certain path after a lot of work
A freshman this year at Watauga, Kate Sears’ emergence has been seemingly more certain as not only among the most skilled players on the court at any given time but being the consummate teammate.
Even as a sixth grader, her mission on the court seemed to be to get her teammates involved in the game. If her shooting and rebounding skills were needed, though, if that meant the difference between the team’s victory or defeat, she didn’t hesitate. She launches a three-pointer that often grazes nothing but net. She drives down the lane to the basket, either scoring, kicking the ball out to an open player, or drawing a foul from a surprised opponent.
Sears attributed a lot of her basketball ability to having started playing at a very young age.
“My older sister played through middle school just because she enjoyed it and my brother, Jake, played for Blowing Rock, as well as on Watauga’s boys varsity team. So I have just always been interested and always played. I like the competitive aspect of sports. I actually started playing competitive soccer before playing competitive basketball,” said Sears.
Sears smiled broadly when asked if she has had some fierce one-on-one battles against her brother.
“Yes, definitely. And that really helped me, too, because I always wanted to get better. I wanted to beat him. I wanted to get better so that I could beat Jake. It was a drive that made me more competitive,” said Sears.
The freshman playmaker admitted to having worked out with head coach Laura Barry since Sears was in fourth grade, in one or more of her basketball camps.
“This is the first year that she has actually coached me,” said Sears, “and I have enjoyed it. Coach Barry, as well as all of the assistant coaches have helped me identify areas where I can improve and pushed me to be a better player. This year in particular I have been working on my shot a lot, improving my range, and I think I have gotten a lot better at that. I am also working on going both ways, right and left.”
Involving teammates has always been important to Sears, at all levels of play.
“If a teammate has a better shot, why should I maybe take a bad shot when they have a better opportunity? I have always been more of a pass-first player, for as long as I can remember. I care about the team winning, not about how many points I score. If a teammate is in a better position to help us win, then that is our opportunity,” said Sears.
A good example was the Ashe County game that was the Holiday Classic tournament final.
“In the first half, Ashe seemed to focus on me and my teammates were hitting shots so it was important that we get them the ball,” said Sears. “In the second half, Ashe County went on a little bit of a run and got ahead. I felt like we needed to get control of the momentum, so I drove to the basket more. I didn’t score very much from the field, but they fouled us a lot and I made free throws. I work a lot on free throws and this year I don’t feel like I have been shooting them so well, but this game I felt like I needed to make them if we were to win.”
For Sears, there is an air of familiarity playing on the Watauga varsity, even as a freshman. This is just the next, natural phase of her scholastic basketball career.
“Most of these girls I have played with on travel teams, so that has contributed to our being a close team. Everyone on this team... nobody cares about individual stuff. We just all want to win, as a team. One game someone might be really good, the next game it is somebody else. Nobody cares about who gets credit. That has been a big part of our success this year, as well as that we have all known each other for a while.”
Junior Pioneer teammate Caroline Farthing has watched Sears grow.
“When I played with Kate Sears on a middle school travel team,” said Farthing, “I felt sure that she was going to have a significant role on the high school team when she got to Watauga because she was already playing at such a high level.”
Sturgill got down to specifics when talking about Sears.
“Frankly, Kate is someone we needed last year. We had athletes who could handle the ball, but not quite the way Kate can under pressure. She can score and she can distribute. When you think about how many assists she averages each game (4.7, according to MaxPreps) and how many points she scores (18 ppg), gosh… What makes Kate great is that she is not a selfish player. She is a selfless player. If she has a good shot at the basket but a teammate has a better shot, she is going to get the ball to her teammate.
“The other thing is Kate’s skill at the free throw line,” said Sturgill. “She is not someone other teams like to foul, but at certain points we put the ball in her hands and they have to foul her, like in last week’s tournament championship game against a very good, tall and athletic Ashe County team. In the second half, Kate was 11-of-12 from the free throw line. Once the Jones sisters (Jayden and Jordan) fouled out, mostly trying to defend Kate driving to the basket and their teammate, Paige Overcash, got into trouble with four fouls and had to back off, we were able to play both our inside game as well as our outside game.”
Sears said she has thought about the prospect of playing basketball at the next level, in college, but that is still a long way off.
“I have a lot more work to do here,” she said.
Summing up the Blowing Rock girls as Watauga teammates, Farthing perhaps said it best.
“Kate and Laurel are teammates that you can always count on to work hard. They always have your back,” said Farthing. “Their love of basketball is infectious. You love the sport even more because of them, especially being on the court with them.”
