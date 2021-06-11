BOONE — The Boone Bigfoots are on a roll, winning their fifth-straight game with an 11-1 mauling of the Carolina Disco Turkeys at home on Friday, June 11.
The Turkeys (2-7) appeared to be easy pickings heading into the game, having dropped their three previous games while the Bigfoots (6-3) were coming back to Boone after going undefeated in a four-game road trip.
Taking the mound to start the game for the Bigfoots was Zack Plotts, making his home pitching debut. Plotts introduced himself to the Foots faithful in the top of the first by striking out Deion Tubbs with ease, before Alex Canty flew out for the second out. After allowing his first hit, Plotts bagged his second "K" to retire the side.
"We were excited to get (Potts) out there," Bigfoots Head Coach Ryan Smoot said. "For some of us, it's been an anticipated debut and he didn't disappoint. He did a good job and we made good plays behind him."
After a hot start defensively, the Bigfoot bats fizzled, with the top of their lineup unable to make anything happen before the end of the first inning.
A glimmer of hope appeared for the Disco Turkeys when Dane Stewart, leading off the second inning, hit a ground-rule double to get on base. However, the three batters that followed all went out, leaving him stranded as the game remained scoreless.
In the first inning-and-a-half, Potts and Turkeys pitcher A.C. Plum had barely allowed scoring chances, but Plum would have a terrible time in the bottom of the second.
First up for the Bigfoots was Logan Leax, who singled for Boone's first hit of the game. After stealing second and third, Leax was sent to home plate by a Turkeys error that allowed Dallas Trevena to reach first. With a one run lead, the Bigfoots caught fire.
After walking Anthony Frechette, a wild pitch from Plum let Frechette and Trevena to advance. A second wild pitch gave Trevena the chance to steal home, before Justin Reed got walked and proceeded to steal second.
A ground out from Brennan Houghtaling gave the Turkeys their first out, but earned the Bigfoots another RBI as their lead stretched to 3-0. Next was Walter Munday, who struck out for the second out as the Turkeys looked to stem the bleeding.
A single from Dominic Arienzo made it 4-0 before Plum hit David Julian with a pitch to put a second runner on base. The poor pitch became costly when Tyson Bass sent Arienzo and Julian home to make it 6-0, before he was an RBI for Leax.
With a 7-0 lead, the Bigfoots had gone through their entire batting lineup in a single inning. Plum was struggling and was pulled for Chase Locklar after beaning Trevena.
Locklar was able to get out of the inning without allowing any more runs, but the damage was done. The Bigfoots had not only built a massive lead, but combined for nine stolen bases in the frame alone.
Trying to get out of the hole, the Turkeys managed to score in the top of the third when an Austin St. Laurent single sent Canty home to make it 7-1. However, it turned out to be their only run of the night.
After neither team changed the score in the bottom of the third or top of the fourth, the Bigfoots managed to extend their lead.
After Julian was walked to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning and stole second bass, a deep single from Trevena gave him enough room to make it to home plate for an 8-1 Bigfoots lead.
After the Turkeys failed to get anything out of the top of the fifth, Reed bashed a triple to lead off the bottom of the inning. Houghtaling grounded out, but Reed sped home as their lead grew to 9-1.
Heading into the sixth, concerns about the weather began to grow, with dark clouds moving in on the field.
Potts was pulled as the sixth began, his stellar home debut setting the Bigfoots up for a win. Replacing him was Nolan Leger, who immediately found himself in trouble with the bases loaded with Turkeys. Back-to-back strike outs and Kason Haggard grounding out saved the 9-1 scoreline, as Leger settled on the mound.
In the bottom of the sixth, Locklar was also pulled, replaced by Scout Nichols, who quickly dealt with three Boone batters as the rain rolled in.
However, no decision was needed on whether or not to call the game early, as the Bigfoots would do it themselves. In the bottom of the seventh, Houghtaling earned a single after two Turkeys missed the ball rolling between them before Munday was walked.
A well-hit single from Julian was all it took for both runners to reach home plate for an 11-1 Bigfoots lead. With a 10-run lead in the seventh, the game was called via mercy ruling as the Bigfoots secured their fifth-straight win.
Smoot said the win showed how his team was really coming together as a unit. Still without a couple of players due to their college commitments, Smoot said the team's chemistry is helping them achieve success early in the season.
Smoot said another key factor has been the support the team has received from their new home.
"We've got a community that looks like they're really passionate about what we've got going on and our guys are feeding off that," Smoot said. "So the better we can be (at home), the better experience that we can put into the Boone community."
