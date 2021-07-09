BOONE — For the first time since June 26, the Boone Bigfoots failed to score double-digit runs on Friday, July 9, but they scored just enough to pull out a 5-4 win over the Carolina Disco Turkeys at home.
The game was the Bigfoots' (16-4) fifth matchup against the Turkeys (6-17), with Boone leading the season series 5-0.
Starting on the mound for the Bigfoots was Lynchburg ace Zack Potts, while Nolan Fernandez got the call for Carolina.
In the first inning, a fly out and a double play helped Potts shut out the top, while Fernandez picked up two strike outs to keep the game scoreless.
The game stayed hitless through the second inning, but a scoring chance still presented itself. The Bigfoots managed to load the bases in the bottom of the second after Chance Campbell was walked. However, Boone failed to get a runner home when a double play ended the inning.
With one out and one runner on base in the top of the third, Potts allowed the first hit of the game on a Caleb Smith single. Following him was Deion Tubbs, who hit a sacrifice fly that sent Bryson Bebber home for a 1-0 Turkeys lead.
After the Turkeys failed to extend their lead, the Bigfoots worked their way into potentially taking one. With Logan West, Braden Odom and Walter Munday loading the bases in the bottom of the third, Fernandez faced Justin Reed.
Trying to dance around the edges of the strike zone, Fernandez walked Reed, sending West home to tie the game at 1-1.
In the next two innings, neither team managed to get their offense going as only 13 batters took to the plate in the fourth and fifth.
Noah Fritz replaced Potts in the top of the sixth, and was looking to make it a quick half-inning as the first two Turkeys became outs. However, first baseman Hayden Setzer struck paydirt, bashing a solo homerun to take a 2-1 Turkeys lead.
Fritz managed to escape the inning with no further damage, but Fernandez stayed hot on the mound through six innings.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Bigfoots answered Setzer's homer with their own, courtesy of Odom's solo shot to tie it at 2-2. The Turkeys were quick to answer though, loading the bases on their third batter in the top of the eighth.
Austin St. Laurent hit into a double play, but Caleb Smith managed to get home and give Carolina a 3-2 lead before Fritz was replaced by Jasper Dubberly.
Continuing the action in the eighth, the Bigfoots tied the game at 3-3 when a single from Reed sent Munday home. After Scout Nichols replaced Fernandez on the mound, Julian, who replaced Reed as a pich-runner, stole both second and third base to set up a leading run.
Campbell drove Julian in for the 4-3 lead as the game headed into the ninth.
In the top of the ninth, the Turkeys tied it at 4-4 thanks to a deep single from Patrick Usher, but were unable to grab a lead, leaving the door open for some clutch heroics from the Bigfoots.
All it took was two batters in the bottom of the ninth. First, Logan Leax got to first base thanks to a wild pitch from Nichols. Following him was Odom, who hit a deep double to get Leax home for the walkoff win.
Head coach Ryan Smoot said after the game that a close win is always a good way to "reignite" a team in the middle of the summer, especially when teams like the Bigfoots have been rolling with blowouts in previous weeks.
"You know, that can be as much of a wake up call as a loss sometimes," Smoot said. "And, it sure is a whole lot better to learn from a win than a loss."
With a winning streak now at 11 games, the Bigfoots will look to extend it at home on Saturday, July 10, against the CV Stars.
