BOONE — The Boone Bigfoots hosted the Statesville Owls for a double-header on Friday, June 25, pulling off the sweep with two walk-off wins.
The Bigfoots (9-4-1) came into the game off of another matchup with Statesville (6-5-1) on Tuesday, June 22, where the game was called a 0-0 tie when it was rained out in the first inning. Before that, Boone was riding high with two-straight wins.
The Owls meanwhile were coming off of a high-scoring, 20-13 win over the Martinsville Mustangs on June 23.
For the double-header, each game was slated to be only seven innings, but a rally in game one saw extra innings action.
Game One
Brooks Helton started on the mound for the Bigfoots in the opener, allowing a single Owls score in the top of the first for an early 1-0 lead.
At the start of the first game, the Bigfoots were tasked with hitting against Appalachian State's Jeriah Henry, who struck out nine Bigfoots in 4.2 innings on the mound.
With Henry on the mound, the Bigfoots were barely able to get their offense going through the first four innings. Bigfoots head coach Ryan Smoot, also an App State assistant coach, noted after the games that his team was up against a good pitcher in Henry, and that his batters did well to eventually get the offense going.
However, before Boone could put something on the board, the Owls added to their lead in the top of the fifth. Now hitting against Noah Fritz, the Owls managed to get the bases loaded on three consecutive singles with only one out.
After the second out of the inning was grabbed, Landon Duppert made it to first on an error. Duppert's base gave Garrett Hladilek and Cole Robbins enough time to make it from third and second, respectively, and stretch the Statesville lead to 3-0.
As Henry's pitch count went up and the right-hander faded, the Bigfoots got it going at the plate. Walks from David Milam and David Julian put two on with two outs before Braden Odom came to the plate.
The power-hitting Odom tripled deep, sending Milam and Julian home and cutting the Owls' lead to one. Following him was Tyson Bass, who reached home on an error, but gave Odom the window he needed to tie the game.
"Obviously I'm really proud," Smoot said of the mid-game rally. "We faced a pretty good arm in Jeriah and he showed it today. We worked some walks of of him, but we couldn't get enough balls in play against him until that inning."
After four runs in a single inning, fans were likely expecting more scoring, but Fritz and Owls reliever Josh Allen kept the bats quiet as the game headed towards the final innings.
After neither team broke the tie in the seventh, the game headed to extra innings, but the Owls saw all three of their batters in the top of it fail to make it to first base.
In the bottom of the eighth, Bass and Odom were placed on second and first, per the extra innings rule.
Stepping up first was outfielder Walter Munday, who had failed to record a hit in his three previous plate appearances. This time, Munday delivered to send a double deep and Bass to home plate, walking off with the 4-3 win.
Game Two
Less than an hour after the first game ended, the two teams were back on the field.
Smoot noted the rally in the first game and pulling off the win was great for the team's momentum heading into the second game.
"It does make a difference," Smoot said. "It's a long day out here, especially in the summer. Guys got here around noon, did pretty early work and pregame. So for those guys, staying motivated and all of that is important, the first game helped."
Starting for the Bigfoots in the second game was Zack Potts, who had two outs in the top of the first within three batters. However, Connor had made it to second and was sent home by Mason Staz for another early 1-0 Owls lead.
With a chance to tie it, Boone was batting against Dawson Salter, who held the Bigfoots scoreless early, but not for long.
In the bottom of the second, Bass was walked before stealing second, setting up as the potentially tying run. Miguel Abascal got him to third with a double, before a sacrifice fly from Milam let Bass reach home plate and tie it at 1-1.
An inning later, the Bigfoots added to their lead when Bass doubled, sending Logan Leax home for the 2-1 lead.
However, the Owls came right back. A double from Coleman Chapman was followed by Staz's bunt. While the bunt would not have gotten much under normal circumstances, an error got Staz to first and Chapman home to tie the game.
Through a pitching change from each team, the score stood until the seventh inning. In the top of it, the Owls managed to get two on base, but were shut down by reliever Travis Shumate.
In the bottom of the seventh, with the game tied and on the line, Chapman took to the mound for the Owls. He walked Leax, who got to second on a balk and was replaced by the faster Julian.
Odom was nearly the first out when he hit a pop fly into foul territory, but the infielder dropped the easy out and Odom was walked. The Bigfoots got their third-straight walk when Bass took to the plate, loading the bases as Chapman struggled.
Dallas Trevena was the final batter, who also took four balls resulting in a walk-off walk for the 3-2 win.
After the second win, Smoot noted the pair of wins was something to hang the Bigfoots' hats on, noting the strength of their opponents.
"When you get two wins in one day, you can't not be happy, especially when it's against a good ball club," Smoot said.
The double-header featured the fifth and sixth games of the season between Boone and Statesville. After winning both in the single-day series, the Bigfoots hold a 3-2-1 record against the Owls in 2021.
Comfortably above .500, the Bigfoots now have to look forward to a week-long road trip of five games in eight days, beginning on Saturday, June 26, against the Carolina Disco Turkeys.
The Bigfoots will return home on Sunday, July 4, for a special Fourth of July game against an App State alumni team.
