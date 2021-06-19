BOONE — They sell tickets for nine innings, but the Boone Bigfoots only needed seven to get a 13-3 mercy rule win over the visiting Carolina Disco Turkeys on Saturday, June 19.
The game was the second of three in three days for the Bigfoots (6-4), who went into the game trying to rebound from a 7-2 loss to the Catawba Valley Stars the day before.
"I thought last night wasn't bad, but we weren't as good as we'd been defensively," Bigfoots skipper Ryan Smoot said. "We were better tonight."
Meanwhile, the Turkeys (3-9) were hoping for their first back-to-back wins of the season.
Matthew Dooley started on the mound for the Bigfoots, striking out two of the first three batters he faced as Carolina failed to get past second base in the top of the first inning. The Bigfoots found more success in the opening frame against Turkeys thrower Chase Jessee.
After David Julian and Logan Leax got on-base, Braden Odom doubled to send his teammates home for an early 2-0 lead. While they could not add to it, the Bigfoots' hot start gave them some breathing room as the Turkeys headed back to the batter's box.
After Dooley got his third strikeout, Kason Haggard managed to get to first on a Boone error. Carolina looked to get the tying run on-base behind him when Kix Ferrel singled, but Haggard was tagged at second.
Haggard's out would haunt the Turkeys quickly when Caleb Smith singled and Deion Tubbs walked to load the bases with two outs. However, Dooley pitched another "K" to escape the danger and keep his foes scoreless.
The bottom of the second saw the Bigfoots take their lead and run with it. After only one inning, Jessee was pulled for Ben Taneman, who immediately struggled on the mound.
After Walter Munday singled to open the frame, David Milam followed suit before they each stole a base on a wild pitch. With two on, Dominic Arienzo singled to send them home and double the Bigfoots' lead.
Julian and Leax then singled to load the bases, but Odom tripled to clear them out and make it a 7-0 game. After Bass doubled, Odom ran home for their eighth run, and final of the inning.
The Turkeys failed to break their goose egg in the top of the third, but the Bigfoots only added to their lead when a deep double from Milam gave Munday enough time to make it home for a 9-0 lead.
The fourth inning, scoreless for both teams, was the final one for Dooley, whose lights-out night came to an end as Carson Swaim took to the mound in the fifth. He was unable to match his predecessor's performance, walking the first batter he faced before hitting the two that followed to load the bases.
A sacrifice fly from Christian Ezzell gave the Disco Turkeys their first run of the night, before Nick Mackedon sent two more Turkeys home to make it 9-3. However, that was all the comeback they could muster before the inning ended.
With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, the Bigfoots were facing their second-straight scoreless inning when Arienzo came to the plate. He bashed a solo home run, his first of the season, to make it 10-3 before Julian came up and hit a triple.
Julian made it 11-3 when he scored on a balk before the side was retired within spitting distance of the 10-run, seventh inning mercy rule.
In the sixth, Colin Riddick replaced Swaim on the mound to hold the Turkeys scoreless. The Turkeys also switched pitchers in the frame, calling in Trey Newman, but were not so fortunate.
After Dallas Trevena and Hayes Henderson both singled, Munday doubled to send them both home and reach the 13-3 scoreline that could end the game in the seventh inning.
While their lead had been comfortable for much of the night, Smoot said he was impressed with how his pitching staff avoided complacency.
"It can be a bit difficult to pitch when the score is like that," Smoot said. "Obviously, you're not trying to go out there and give up a bunch of hits, but what you can do in games like this is giving them free bases. It's not easy, but those guys did a good job of filling up the strike zone, but also pitching for weak contact."
Down to potentially their last three outs, the Turkeys had their first batter walked and their second fly out. Boone sent in closer Noah Fritz, who quickly struck out the two remaining Turkeys to finish the game.
Having won five of their last six games, Smoot said the team has been gelling well and is playing with a good spirit.
The Bigfoots will be back in action on Sunday, June 20, with another home game, this time against the High Point Locos.
