BOONE — In a last minute twist, the Boone Bigfoots played the Statesville Owls on Friday, July 30, instead of the previously scheduled Greensboro Monarchs at home. Despite the alternate opponent, the Bigfoots managed to still get an 8-5 win.
Only hours before the first pitch, the Bigfoots (26-5) were informed that the Monarchs would be pulling out of the game, according to Boone skipper Ryan Smoot. Smoot said the Owls (15-11) were able to cobble together enough of their team and make the drive to the High Country, coming in clutch for the team and fans.
When the rivals previously faced off on Tuesday, July 27, for the ninth time this season, it was thought to be the final time in 2021 that they would play each other. However, the fans were gifted a tenth battle, even if the Owls could only find enough players to barely field a team.
Starting on the mound for the Foots was Matthew Dooley, having been named the Textile League's Pitcher of the Year, for his final start of a stellar season. However, Dooley found himself in trouble early after allowing the Owls to score on their second batter of the game.
Moments later, a wild pitch allowed Grayson Chapman to steal home and the Bigfoots were in a 2-0 hole.
Smoot said that while it was not the best start, Dooley did well to keep his cool and not let the game get away from him.
"I thought he responded well to probably his worse start of the summer," Smoot said. "It got a little ugly, but we got the job done."
Down but not deterred, the Bigfoots scored one back when Tyson Bass got David Julian home from third. However, they were unable to get Bass home for an equalizer as the inning ended.
In the bottom of their next two innings at the plate, the Bigfoots scored a run in each, with a Walter Munday RBI sac fly giving them a 3-2 lead. While they battled back to take the lead, Dooley had settled, not allowing any runs to give his team a chance.
The crowd was behind them and the Bigfoots had the momentum, but it all slipped away in the top of the fifth.
A double from Chapman got Ty Staz around home plate to tie the game at 3-3, before a follow-up double from Rudd Ulrich sent Chapman home for the Owls to take the lead. Playing with a roster of less than 15 players, the Owls were back in the lead against the best team in the Textile League.
Throughout the season, Smoot had typically pulled his starter after five innings; but against the Owls, Dooley stayed out through seven innings, not allowing another run after the Owls took the lead in the fifth.
Meanwhile, the Bigfoots' bats had gone cold. After scoring three runs in three innings, they had barely been able to get their offense going. However, that changed in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Now batting against Ross Pearn, the Bigfoots loaded the bases with their first three batters before he was replaced by Carlos Reynoso. Reynoso immediately walked Dominic Arienzo, tying the game at 4-4, before Logan West stole home on a wild pitch to take the lead for Boone.
Julian popped up with a single, making it 7-4, before a sac fly from Braden Odom made it 8-4. With five runs and a big lead in the bag, the Foots needed to hold off the Owls in the top of the ninth to finish the comeback win.
Brendan Houghtaling had replaced Dooley after the seventh inning, and quickly found himself in trouble after two batters got on base through errors.
A single from Cal Riehl sent a runner home to make it 8-5, but Houghtaling finished the game off to secure the win.
The Bigfoots will look to finish off their season in style on Saturday, July 31, against the High Point Locos at home. Although they had planned on more opponents after the Locos, other teams began to pull out of games for a litany of reasons, according to the Bigfoots, and so the season will end before August rolls around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.