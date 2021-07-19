BOONE — The Boone Bigfoots were in for a full weekend with games on both July 17 and 18, only to see bad weather take both away.
On Saturday, the Foots (19-5) were slated to face the High Point Locos (8-9-1) at 6 p.m., but the game was soon delayed to 7 p.m. Hope was held until 7:30 p.m., but repeated lightning strikes within proximity of Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium ultimately canned the game.
The following day, no rain delay was needed, as the game against the Race City Bootleggers was rescheduled well in advance. The game was postponed to Wednesday, July 21, with tickets from either game giving entrance to any other Bigfoots game in the future.
Should the weather agree, the Bigfoots were looking to Tuesday, July 20, for a double-header against the Catawba Valley Stars (11-23-1) at home.
