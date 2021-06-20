BOONE — The Boone Bigfoots' bats are hot, recording their second-straight big win on Sunday, June 20, with a 12-5 trampling of the visiting High Point Locos.
Their third game in three days, the Bigfoots (7-4) went into the game after demolishing the Carolina Disco Turkeys 13-3 less than 24 hours earlier. The Locos (2-3-1) meanwhile, were trying to pick themselves after a 13-6 loss earlier in the week to the Martinsville Ponies.
Starting on the mound for Boone was Nolan Leger, who allowed an early hit, but got out of the top of the first without any runs scored. His Locos counterpart, Colby Roy, was not as lucky, allowing Dominic Arienzo to reach first on a wild pitch to open his game.
Arienzo made it home two batters later, when Braden Odom singled and then a High Point miscue gave Arienzo the window he needed to grab a 1-0 Bigfoots lead.
While they were unable to add to their lead in the first, the Bigfoots did not have to worry about an immediate response as Leger mowed through three Locos to close the top of the second.
As their opponents struggled to get on base, the Bigfoots made it look easy in the bottom of the second. After Anthony Frechette, Dallas Trevena and Chance Campbell loaded the bases, Justin Reed singled to send Frechette and Trevena home and make it 3-0.
The scoreline would stand for an inning-and-a-half as the Locos stayed stagnant, but the Bigfoots got back to their scoring ways in the bottom of the fourth. With two on, a single from Reed again got an RBI before Odom followed him with a double to make it 5-0.
The Bigfoots added to their tally when Reed stole home on a wild pitch and Tyson Bass hit a deep sacrifice fly to get Odom home as the scoreline read 7-0.
Like the previous scoring burst, this one was followed by a scoreless inning before Leger was pulled after five complete innings. Replacing him in the top of the sixth was Joe Ashworth, who immediately found himself in trouble with two Locos on base.
High Point finally got on the board when Carlos Amezquita tripled, cutting their deficit to 7-2. After a sacrifice fly from Nick Leonard and a triple from Drake Carrick, a Boone error let Carrick get home and make it 7-4.
The game was the second in a row where the Bigfoots raced out to a big lead, only to allow their opponents to have a big inning in the middle of the game.
"I did think that Joe did a good job after (allowing the runs)," Head Coach Ryan Smoot said. "When some things started to happen behind him, he continued to throw strikes. You start off, you can't find the short strike zone and get back in it and then you can't play defense. It can be a little bit demoralizing, but he did a good job making his way back into it."
As Nick Halo took to the mound for the Locos in the bottom of the sixth, he was no longer stepping into an insurmountable deficit. However, the Bigfoots now had to get their lead back to a more comfortable amount, and Halo was the sacrificial lamb.
Halo walked the first two Boone batters, Reed and Odom, who were then sent to home plate by a triple from Bass. Bass then made it 10-4 on a single from Frechette. Halo managed to get out of the inning without further incident, but The Bigfoots had done their damage.
The Locos managed to tack on another run in the top of the seventh against the third Boone pitcher, Tai Lizdas, when Amezquita nabbed his third RBI on his game-high third hit.
However, now hitting against Matthew Brumley, the Bigfoots tacked two more to their lead in the bottom of the seventh, and the 12-5 scoreline would stand as Boone secured the win.
Smoot said after the game he was happy with the win and the overall play of his team. He noted there were some defensive lapses the team needed to work on, but other than that it was a great game top to bottom.
After a Monday off, the Bigfoots will head on the road on Tuesday, June 22, for an away game against the Statesville Owls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.