BOONE — Boone Bigfoots baseball arrived Friday, May 28, when they took on the Statesville Owls at Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium. Despite a good fan turnout at home, the debuting summer league team fell 11-7 in seven innings of play.
The Bigfoots play in the Textile league, made up of eight teams in North Carolina and Virginia. The summer league sees teams fielding college players, giving them the opportunity to play competitively in the offseason.
Normally playing nine innings, the game was shrunk to seven due to both teams being shorthanded, as the continued play of some college teams meant not all players had joined their summer squads.
At the same time, the Bigfoots were without their head coach, Ryan Smoot, who was with the Appalachian State baseball team as they wrapped up their trip to the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
Starting on the mound for Bigfoots was Coker College's Nolan Leger, while the Owls sent up Walker Joyce.
With the Owls taking the plate in the top of the first, the Bigfoots got off to a shaky start. Shortstop Josh Allen lead off the Owls, opening the game with a ground rule double, kicking off an early run for the visitors.
Ross McCurley sent Allen home with a double, before hits from Gage Smith, Scotty Dickman and Landon Evans piled on. By the time designated hitter Cole Robbins grounded out and retired the side, the Owls had a 4-0 lead.
Still, it was only the bottom of the first, and the Bigfoots had plenty of time to catch up. A single from outfielder Adam Plouffe sent shortstop Dominic Arienzo home for the first score in Bigfoots history, but clean pitching from Joyce stopped Boone from cutting the deficit any further than 4-1.
The wheels began to fall off for the Bigfoots in the second inning. Troy Clary got on base with a single, only to be followed up by Allen hitting a two-run homer for a 6-1 Owls lead.
While Leger was getting hit early and often while dealing with the occasional wild pitch, Boone struggled in the field. Overthrows and missed catches allowing Owls to earn bases for free. One of those missed throws allowed an Owl to steal home, putting the Bigfoots in a 7-1 hole before they could bat for a second time.
The Bigfoots could not get anything going as the game continued, with no hits or bases earned in the bottom of the second.
After allowing a single and hitting Robbins with a pitch, Leger was pulled after two innings and seven runs allowed in the top of the third. Replacing him was Jasper Dubberly, who allowed an eighth Statesville score before retiring the side.
Meanwhile, Joyce kept dealing, striking out all three Bigfoots batters he faced in the bottom of the third and the bottom of the fourth. While Dubberly stemmed the bleeding and held the Owls scoreless in the fifth, Joyce struck out Watauga native Hayes Henderson and Justin Reed for eight-straight K's.
A Chance Campbell single in the bottom of the fifth gave Boone their first hit since the first inning, and only the second on the day.
After two innings without a score, the Owls struck again, as Johnny Hummel came home off of a sacrifice fly from Smith for a 9-1 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Bigfoots brought their offense back to life, having gone four innings without even sniffing a score. Joyce had finally been pulled, being replaced by the Owls' other Gage Smith. A dribbling hit from Dallas Trevena sent Miguel Abascal home for the Bigfoots' second run, before Henderson banged in a double to allow Trevena and Pouffe to make it a 9-4 game. However, the field's turf was now slick with rain, and Henderson was tagged out after sliding past third.
With their last chance to add to their lead, the Owls were now facing Bigfoots closer Colin Riddick. Riddick was holding Statesville down when an error gave Hummel a double, sending two Owls home for an 11-4 lead. Riddick disposed of the final two batters, and the Bigfoots had a mountain to climb in the final frame.
With the crowd giving off rally energy, Reed got a good hit for a double before Campbell was sent to first by getting hit by a pitch. Jarrett Henderson, a pitcher batting as the designated hitter due to the team's roster limitations, was walked to load the bases.
A sacrifice fly from Arienzo sent Reed home, before Plouffe also sacrificed for Campbell to make it 11-6. Henderson made it home courtesy of an error on a hit by Trevena and suddenly, it was a four score game.
But, it was not to be, with Hayes Henderson going down swinging for the final out.
The Bigfoots do not have a long wait to try and get their first win, with a home game against the Greensboro Monarchs set for Saturday, May 29.
