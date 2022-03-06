BOONE — Boone Bigfoots baseball is almost back as the collegiate summer team announced its schedule.
The Foots have 47 games and one exhibition scheduled for their 60-day tenure at Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium as they try to repeat as Textile League champions.
After a home exhibition against the High Country Woolly Worms on June 2, the season will get underway the following day when the Tarboro River Bandits come to town.
High points of the season will see the Foots face off against Carolina Plains League side High Point-Thomasville HiToms on the road on June 8, a trip to the Hickory Crawdads Stadium to play the Carolina Disco Turkeys on June 23, a Fourth of July home matchup with the Woolly Worms and hosting the Native American National Team on July 28.
The Bigfoots are a collegiate wood bat baseball team that brings in players from around the country, giving them the chance to improve and stay sharp in the offseason. In the team's 2021 inaugural season, head coach Ryan Smoot's squad finished 26-5 with players like Braden Odom, Logan Leax and Hayes Henderson.
Of course, all games are subject to change due to weather conditions and scheduling conflicts. No times have been announced.
Boone Bigfoots Schedule
- June 2 - Home vs. High Country Woolly Worms (seven inning exhibition)
- June 3 - Home vs. Tarboro River Bandits
- June 4 - Away vs. Edenton Steamers
- June 5 - Away vs. River Bandits
- June 7 - Home vs. CV Stars
- June 8 - Away vs. High Point-Thomasville HiToms (CPL)
- June 9 - Away vs. Carolina Disco Turkeys
- June 10 - Home vs. HPT Locos
- June 11 - Home vs. Steamers
- June 12 - Home vs. Disco Turkeys
- June 14 - Away vs. CV Stars (Double Header)
- June 16 - Away vs. Disco Turkeys
- June 17 - Home vs. HPT Ponies
- June 18 - Home vs. Greensboro Yard Goats
- June 19 - Home vs. Clayton Clovers
- June 21 - Away vs. HPT Locos
- June 22 - Home vs. CV Stars
- June 23 - Away vs. Disco Turkeys (Hickory Crawdads Stadium)
- June 25 - Home vs. Disco Turkeys
- June 26 - Away vs. Ashboro Zookeepers (CPL)
- June 27 - Home vs. Carolina Pirates
- June 28 - Home vs. Disco Turkeys
- June 30 - Away vs. Mooresville Spinners
- July 1 - Home vs. Statesville Owls
- July 2 - Home vs. Statesville Owls
- July 3 - Away vs. Forest City Owls (CPL)
- July 4 - Home vs. High Country Woolly Worms
- July 7 - Home vs. Greensboro Yard Goats
- July 8 - Home vs. Statesville Owls
- July 9 - Home vs. HPT Locos
- July 10 - Home vs. Disco Turkeys
- July 12 - Away vs. Forest City Owls (CPL)
- July 13 - Home vs. CV Stars
- July 14 - Away vs. Disco Turkeys
- July 15 - Away vs. Disco Turkeys
- July 16 - Home vs. Carolina Pirates
- July 17 - Home vs. Forest City Owls (CPL)
- July 19 - Away vs. clayton Clovers
- July 21 - Home vs. CV Stars
- July 22 - Home vs. Disco Turkeys
- July 24 - Home vs. HPT Ponies
- July 25 - Home vs. CV Stars
- July 27 - Home vs. Carolina Pirates
- July 28 - Home vs. Native America National Team
- July 29 - Home vs. Greensboro Yard Goats
- July 30 - Away vs. Tri-county Chili Peppers
- July 31 - Home vs. High Country Woolly Worms
