BOONE — While the rain tried to cool them off, the Boone Bigfoots stayed hot on Thursday, July 8, getting their 10th-straight win in a 12-4 victory over the Statesville Owls at home.
A nearly 30-minute rain delay made the game a potential rainout, but it cleared just in time to play ball.
For the Bigfoots (15-4), it was their first league game since July 3, and their first game against the Owls (9-5) since a 3-2 win on June 25. The game was the sixth meeting in the season series, with the Bigfoots leading 4-2.
It was also the Foots' first game after the departure of Anthony Frechette, with the George Washington University catcher having been called up to the Wareham Gateman in the prestigious Cape Cod League.
The team Frechette left started Brooks Helton on the mound, who opened the top of the inning with no runs and only one hit. His counterpart for the Owls, Appalachian State pitcher Jeriah Henry, did not have the same luck in the first.
With one out already in the bag, Henry walked Justin Reed before allowing Braden Odom to triple, giving the Bigfoots an early 1-0 lead. A single from Tyson Bass let Odom reach home to double the score by the end of the inning.
"The start was huge," Boone skipper Ryan Smoot said. "A couple of times now, Jeriah's had a bit of a shaky start and then settled, last time out he was dominant for four or five innings against us. To scrap a few runs in the first was big."
It would take until the top of the fourth for either pitcher to begin to wear down, holding their opposition scoreless in the second and third innings.
In the top of the fourth, Helton finally got caught after striking out his fourth batter. After walking Kelsey Weems, Helton allowed a two-run homer to Landon Duppert to tie the game. After getting rocked by the moon shot, Helton let two of the next three Owls to get on base, before a Scotty Diekman double made it a 4-2 Owls lead.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the rain returned, and Henry started to fade.
With one out and one on, Henry hit Dallas Trevena and David Milam with pitches to load the bases. A wild pitch that followed let Logan Leax steal home and make it 4-3, before Dominic Arienzo doubled on an error to grab a 5-4 Bigfoots lead.
Back on top, the Bigfoots kept going, with Arienzo later coming home off of an error to make it 6-4 heading into the fifth.
Travis Shumate took to the mound for the Bigfoots for the fifth inning, putting the clamps on the Owls' bats to stop them from answering the Bigfoots' big fourth inning.
Jamie Winecoff, who took over from Henry in between innings, was not able to stifle Boone's momentum, loading the bases in only three batters. Arienzo was fourth up, hitting into a bouble play but giving enough time for Leax to come home for a 7-4 lead.
Shumate continued to hold the Owls dormant in the sixth, ending the inning after four batters and no hits, but Winecoff would not be given the same luxury.
After allowing a triple from Reed to lead off the bottom of the sixth, Winecoff was pulled for Josh Allen, who was immediately under fire. Allen's first pitch was blasted by Odom for a two-run homerun, and Bass was mere feet away from his fly out going over the fence.
A single from Walter Munday, Leax being hit by a pitch and a single from Miguel Abascal loaded the bases on only one out. Milam was then hit by a pitch, sending Munday home for a 10-4 lead. Arienzo was next up, hitting a sacrifice fly to get Leax home.
Now up 11-4, the Bigfoots' defense held firm as three Owls went to the plate in the seventh, only for all to get out.
The bottom of the seventh saw the Bigfoots tack on another run, when Reed stole home plate on a wild pitch as Allen continued to struggle.
It turned out to be the final run of the game, as Shumate pitched five innings and held the Owls scoreless throughout, while the Owls sent Coleman Chapman to the mound to stem the bleeding.
"Travis came in and was pretty dominant, probably as good as he's been this summer for us," Smoot said. Shumate finished his night with five full innings pitched, seven strikeouts and no earned runs.
Smoot noted that the Bigfoots' winning run has been starting on the mound, with good pitching being a key component to all of their wins. However, he was quick to point out that momentum breeds momentum, and that seven of their ten games have seen them score in the double-digits.
"I don't think there's been one guy that's been overworked on our pitching staff yet," Smoot said. "So, that's been huge, but our offense going out and putting up big numbers, letting us get out of games in the seventh inning has been important."
The Bigfoots will not have to wait long for their chance at getting their 11th-straight win, with the Carolina Disco Turkeys (6-17) coming into town on Friday, July 9.
