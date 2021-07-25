BOONE — It was not their prettiest win, but it was a win nonetheless for the Boone Bigfoots when they beat the High Point Locos 6-2 on Saturday, July 24, at home.
Attendees got to hear a different announcer on the mic for the game, with former Washington Nationals PA Jim Clarke stepping in for Noah Thompson, who had to miss the game.
Starting on the mound for the Foots (23-5) was Noah Fritz, and he and Locos (8-11-1) pitcher Ethan Martin kept the game scoreless for first inning-and-a-half.
The Bigfoots took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, when a sacrifice fly from Logan West sent David Julian home from third. Martin hit a rough patch after letting up the run, walking the next three batters to load the bases.
With Justin Reed at the plate, Martin was called for a balk, which moved every baserunner up and sent Hayes Henderson to home plate for a 2-0 lead.
Martin redeemed himself, not allowing another run while he was on the mound. In the top of the fifth, he added to his day with a triple that got Nick Halo to home plate and cut the deficit to a single run.
Returning to the mound for the bottom of the inning, the pitch count caught up to Martin, walking three of the first four batters he faced to load the bases before being replaced by Tyler Lloyd. Boone baseman Dominic Arienzo seized the opportunity with a single, that gave Walter Munday and West the daylight they needed to spring home for a 4-1 lead.
Julian followed suit with another single, sending Chance Campbell to home plate and giving the Bigfoots a 5-1 lead.
Meanwhile, Fritz had gone five innings while only allowing a run, occasionally getting into trouble but always able to pitch out of it with a cool head.
"(Fritz) battled" Bigfoots head coach Ryan Smoot said. "He made some big pitches in some deep counts as his pitch count went up."
Brendan Houghtaling replaced Fritz to open the bottom of the sixth, burning through three Locos in his two innings in relief.
He was replaced by Tai Lizdas in the top of the eighth, who did not fare as well as his predecessors in his first half-inning. Carlos Amezquita got to first on a fielding error, one of the Foots' four in the game, before Martin got him to third with a single.
A follow-up single from Jacob Mabe sent Amezquita home to make it 5-2, but the Locos failed to get anything else done at the plate for the rest of the game.
The final run came in the bottom of the eighth. A triple from Tyson Bass made it an easy RBI when Munday singled, securing the 6-2 win for the home team.
After a day off, the Bigfoots will travel to Martinsville, Va., to take on the Mustangs, before returning home on Tuesday, July 27 for a game against the Statesville Owls.
