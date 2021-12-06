BOONE — The reigning Textile League champion Boone Bigfoots announced their schedule for the 2022 summer season on Monday, Dec. 6.
The Bigfoots are heading into their second season after claiming a 26-5 inaugural season record with Braden Odom taking home the Player of the Year award and head coach Ryan Smoot winning the Coach of the Year trophy.
The team plays in the Textile League — a summer league that sees teams fielding college players, giving them the opportunity to play competitively in the offseason.
The Foots are slated to kick off their season at home on June 2 against the Appalachian Moonshiners and wrap at the end of July. As of the announcement, they have 41 games on the schedule.
Aside from matchups with Textile League foes such as the CV Stars and Carolina Disco Turkeys, the Bigfoots have non-conference games against teams from the Coastal Plain League — another wood-bat collegiate summer league.
Season tickets are available at www.tickettailor.com/events/bigfootsbaseball/620104.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.