BOONE — Everyone wants to start their conference season right, and the Watauga Pioneers girls' basketball team did just so with a 48-41 win over South Caldwell on Tuesday.
The Jan. 11 tilt was the first of 10 conference matchups for the Pioneers (13-1, 1-0) this season, and the first of two scheduled showdowns with the Spartans (8-2, 0-1)
If the Pioneers were going to pull out the home win, they would have to go through a Spartans defense that has held four opponents under 35 points so far this year.
The visiting team put the clamps on the Pioneers early, closing in on shooters quickly and leaving a shot selection to minimal options.
Even when Watauga was finding shots, they still weren't falling. While Watauga answered with solid defense of their own, the Pioneers were held to just six points in the first quarter.
In the second, the duo of Kate Sears and Charlotte Torgersen combined for eight of Watauga's 12 points. While the Spartans' defense was losing its grip, their lead slipped away as the game was tied 18-18 at the half.
The momentum had shifted from the Spartans, and Watauga was looking for a lead in the third. Battling back-and-forth, South Caldwell was holding on behind Olivia Miller's game-high 18 points.
However, the production around her dipped and the Pioneers led 31-30 heading into the final frame.
In two quarter's worth of basketball, the Pioneers had gone from trailing to taking control of the game and were looking to close it out in the fourth.
Sears put up nine of her team-high 17 points in the fourth alone, leading the charge as Watauga outscored South Caldwell by six in the frame.
With just a minute left, junior wing Laurel Kiker popped up with her only bucket of the game to all but ice it with a seven-point lead. That lead would hold as the final buzzer rang and Watauga secured a winning start to their conference campaign.
Not only did the win give Watauga a perfect start to conference play, but it continued an undefeated home streak, which stands at 8-0. During that run, the Pioneers's opponents have come within five points on two occasions.
Next up for the Pioneers are the Alexander Central Cougars in a home matchup on Friday, Jan. 14. The Cougars head into the game on a two-game win streak, narrowly escaping the Ashe county Huskies on Jan. 11 with a 61-58 win in double overtime.
