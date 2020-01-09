BOONE — Citing positive responses from November games, Appalachian State’s Athletics Department has expanded general alcohol sales to all men’s and women’s basketball home games at the Holmes Convocation Center.
Previously, the plan announced Nov. 11 was only to allow general alcohol sales for select home basketball games. Most of the originally approved dates included Saturday home games in January and February.
“So originally, we tested it out at some early games to see how it would work logistically and see what the response would be,” said App State Athletics spokesperson Joey Jones. “And then it was just decided to do it at every game.”
Beer and wine were available for the home men’s basketball games versus East Carolina (Nov. 12) and Charlotte (Nov. 21). Announced attendances for both games were 1,893 and 2,203, respectively. In 2018-19, App State averaged 1,026 per game, the lowest average home attendance in the Sun Belt Conference.
Jones called the two-game test run “a positive experience for our fans.” Beer and wine sales were then made available for the Tuesday, Dec. 3, home game versus St. Andrews, and were available during a recent three-game homestand going from Jan. 2-6.
The general public sales started in 2019 after Gov. Roy Cooper signed House Bill 389 into law on June 26, which allowed state universities to sell beer and wine to legal-aged attendees at campus athletic venues.
On July 25, the App State Board of Trustees gave the green light to obtain alcohol permits at several home venues, including Kidd Brewer Stadium, the Holmes Center and others.
Beer and wine sales occurred at all six regular season home football games at Kidd Brewer Stadium in 2019, plus the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game, which the league hosted, on Dec. 7.
Beer and wine was not sold at App State wrestling’s first home dual on Dec. 13 versus N.C. State at Varsity Gym, and Jones said App State has no plans to sell alcohol at the remaining home wrestling duals.
Going into the spring sports season, Jones said plans for selling alcohol at baseball and softball home games “are still being evaluated.”
