BOONE — Appalachian State athletics announced Nov. 11 that alcohol sales will occur at 12 basketball games at the Holmes Convocation Center on 10 different days during the 2019-20 season.
“Craft beer, domestic beer and wine will be sold on the concourse near section 12,” App said in the announcement. “Service begins when doors open one hour prior to tipoff and ends at the conclusion of the third quarter for women’s games and at the 12:00 media timeout of the second half for men’s games.”
The sale of alcohol at North Carolina public university athletics events was authorized by Session Law 2019-52, signed into law on June 26, which allowed universities to approve the sales at athletics facilities.
Following the passage of the law, Appalachian State University’s Board of Trustees approved a resolution on July 25 to allow the university to seek alcohol sales permits for athletics facilities.
The Holmes Center is the second App athletics’ venue to be approved for beer and wine sales after Kidd Brewer Stadium was approved in August for all home football games.
The first game with general public alcohol sales was to be the men’s basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 12, versus East Carolina.
Aside from the Thursday, Nov. 21, men’s basketball game versus Charlotte, all other approved home dates are on Saturdays in January and February during Sun Belt Conference games. Alcohol sales to the general public will not be allowed on Thursday and Monday Sun Belt home games in January and February.
Previously, beer and wine sales at the Holmes Center were only allowed in the 3,333 Club, a Yosef Club members-only stand, since 2011-12.
Sales will occur at the following men’s and women’s basketball games throughout the 2019-20 season:
- Nov. 21 vs. Charlotte (men)
- Jan. 4 vs. Georgia Southern (men)
- Jan. 11 vs. Texas State (women)
- Jan. 18 vs. Coastal Carolina (women) / Little Rock (men)
- Feb. 1 vs. Georgia Southern (women)
- Feb. 8 vs. Texas State (men)
- Feb. 15 vs. Troy (women)
- Feb. 22 vs. Troy (men)
- Feb. 29 vs. ULM (women) / Coastal Carolina (men)
