BOONE — The Pioneers baseball team is sitting above .500 after five games of conference play, but the past week has come with highs and lows.
After a 5-4 loss to Hibriten on March 29, the Pioneers (9-4, 3-2) returned to Boone the next day for a non-conference matchup with A.C. Reynolds (5-6, 0-4). It was a rematch from the teams’ season opener, where the Rockets won 10-9 in Asheville.
If there was proof the teams were evenly matched, it was in the sequel’s scoreline as Watauga got the home win 10-9. The back-and-forth affair was capped by Tristan Salinas’ two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth for a late lead that the Pioneers and closer Maddox Greene were able to hold on to.
The foray out of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference had good timing for the Pioneers. While it marked their second of four games in seven days, it gave them a win that would turn out to be sandwiched between losses.
Another conference road trip on Friday, April 1, saw Watauga head to Freedom. In their first matchup of the season against the Patriots (6-8, 3-2), the Pioneers were missing that little extra bit to get over the line and dropped their second straight league game 5-3.
However, a game against the rival Huskies (2-12, 0-5) would turn into a big night in Boone. Facing Pioneers head coach Mike Windish’s former team, Watauga stormed ahead to what can only be described as a dominant performance.
When the final out was called, the Pioneers had won 21-1, sentencing the Huskies to their eighth straight defeat. It was the eighth time the Pioneers had scored in the double-digits this season, and the second time they would crack 20 runs.
However, a tough road awaits the Pioneers. A trip to South Caldwell on Friday, April 8, is followed by a visit from non-conference North Buncombe on April 11 and a trip to Alexander Central the day after.
Both of the conference games will be rematches of previous Watauga home wins, where the Pioneers outscored the Spartans and Cougars 21-5 combined.
