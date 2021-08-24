BOONE — On Aug. 10, college sports personality Jim Weber, the founder of Lost Lettermen, released his annual college football all-name team. The team is made up of players from around the country, highlighting players with unique, funny or interesting names.
Of the five offensive linemen named, only one is on watch lists for the Rimington and Outland Trophies — the two most prestigious awards given to players in the position group nicknamed the “dancing bears.” He is also the only Appalachian State Mountaineer on the team, and his name is Baer Hunter.
Born John Luther Hunter III, he said it started as a nickname from a family member.
“The name came from my grandfather and at first, I didn’t really like it, I was little,” Hunter said. “My grandfather passed away when I was in third grade and that really hit me. I keep him in my life now and I decided to stick with the name.”
He added that when he was little, the name did not have the same effect it does now.
“Everybody kind of thinks it’s like a cub, it’s not aggressive,” Hunter said. “But now, I’m out here destroying people.”
With a name like Baer Hunter, he said he feels like he has to stand by it on the field.
“Baer Hunter is a really aggressive name and I’m an aggressive ballplayer,” Hunter said. Having played every position in his career throughout middle school and high school except cornerback, Hunter said he lives up to his name by bringing 100 percent on every snap.
However, he admitted he has not lived up to his name in every aspect, having never hunted a bear.
“Yet … I have plans,” Hunter said. “I have to go bear hunting, it’s my name.”
Hunter was one of three players from schools in North Carolina to make the all-name team, alongside Power Echols and Storm Duck from Chapel Hill. However, he was quick to dismiss the idea that either of them had a better name than Baer Hunter.
“I have the best name in the country,” Hunter said. “There’s an all-name team and I’m number one, that’s how I feel.”
