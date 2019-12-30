RALEIGH – Appalachian State had most of the ingredients for a Power Conference upset.
North Carolina State was not going to let that happen. The Wolfpack shook off an App State run that closed a N.C. State lead to two points in the second half, got on a run of its own, and closed out a 72-60 victory in front of a PNC Arena crowd of 17,592 on Dec. 29.
The Mountaineers (8-5) saw their four-game winning streak, which included two Sun Belt Conference victories, come to an end. Appalachian State will try to build a new streak with three home conference games starting on Jan. 2.
“I’m disappointed in the result, but not disappointed in my team,” App State coach Dustin Kerns said. “It certainly was not good enough because we came here expecting to win.”
Appalachian State finished its non-conference season with a 6-5 record. It’s the Mountaineers’ best non-conference start since App State was 5-4 in non-league games in the 2007-08 season.
Appalachian State stayed with the Wolfpack (10-3) in the first half despite shooting just 31 percent from the field. The Mountaineers forced eight N.C. State turnovers, but trailed 35-26 at halftime, but pulled to within 46-44 on an Isaac Johnson stickback with less than 12 minutes left in the game.
N.C. State started to pull away with a 16-5 run capped by a Devon Daniels 3-pointer that and a foul shot from Markell Johnson that gave the Wolfpack a 62-49 lead.
“It was a game of runs,” Kerns said. “They went on a run in the first half and we went on a run. We made crucial mistakes in crucial times and in a game like that, the margin of errors is small.”
Isaac Johnson tried to spark the Mountaineers when went up for a dunk, but was fouled by Manny Bates. A flagrant foul was called on Bates, and Forrest stepped in and made both foul shots and added two free throws on the ensuing possession to close the N.C. State gap to 62-53.
Johnson, who was clutching his ribs when he went down on the court, went to the bench. He returned to the game, but left shortly after. Kerns said Johnson made the decision to leave the game again.
N.C. State surged in front 68-52 with a 6-0 run capped by a 3-point basket by Daniels to put the Wolfpack comfortably in front.
“They made some winning plays and they’re good,” Kerns said. “When you win 10 games at this point, you’re a good team. It’s going to come to about four or five plays when we look at it on film.”
Appalachian State has used tough defense to go on its four-game winning streak. N.C. State was the team that used shutdown defense to limit the Mountaineers to just 36.9 percent shooting from the field. Justin Forrest, who won three individual awards last week, continued his scoring pace by finishing with 25 points on 7-of-20 shooting.
Adrian Delph added 10 points, and was the only other Mountaineer in double figures. He did not score, but had an assist and a steal in three minutes of playing time.
N.C. State got 22 points from D.J. Funderburk off the bench and 18 points from Daniels. Markell Johnson added 12 points. The Wolfpack was without leading scorer C.J. Bryce, who was hit in the face during the Wolfpack’s morning shoot-around and was in concussion protocol.
“Turnovers got them 14 points, so I thought we defended pretty well,” Kerns said. “If you look at their 72 (points), 14 of them came off turnovers and that’s part of what they do an what they do well.”
North Carolina State 72, Appalachian State 60
Appalachian State 60 (8-3)
Johnson 3-9 1-4 7, Seacat 1-2 0-0 2, Forrest 7-20 7-12 25, Williams 3-9 0-0 6, Delph 5-13 0-0 6, Lewis Jr 3-6 0-0 6, Gregory 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 2-4 0-0 4, Bibby 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 8-16 60.
North Carolina State 72 (10-3)
Bates 3-5 0-0 6, Andree 0-4 0-0 0, Beverly 2-11 0-0 6, Johnson 4-13 4-11 12, Daniels 6-9 4-4 18, Funderburk 10-14, 2-2 22, Hellems 3-6 1-2 8, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Farthing 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 11-19 70.
3-point goals‑App State 4-22 (Forrest 4-10, Johnson 0-1, Williams 0-5, Delph 0-6), N.C. State 5-25 (Daniels 2-2, Beverly 2-11, Hellems 1-4, Andree 0-3, Johnson 0-5). Rebounds‑App State 34 (Johnson 8), N.C. State 53 (Johnson, Daniels 11). Assists-App State 11 (Forrest, Delph 3), N.C. State 12 (Johnson 6). Turnovers-App State 10, N.C. State 15. Total fouls-App State 17, N.C. State 15. Fouled out-None. Flagrant fouls-N.C. State, Bates. Technical fouls-None. Att.-17,592.
