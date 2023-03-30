resize.jpeg

Chase Brice and Camerun Peoples during App State's Pro Day.  

 Photo by Cade Bettinger

BOONE — Chase Brice threw one more pass on the Kidd Brewer Stadium turf with a crowd watching closely, then started a procession of congratulatory hugs with App State team members past and present.

Pro Day on Thursday highlighted 10 departing Mountaineers and included visits from 27 NFL teams, along with representation from the CFL and Stewart-Haas Racing. For the sixth- and fifth- year college veterans, these were the last competitive drills and workouts in the High Country before the pursuit of professional football careers enters the next phase, marked by the NFL Draft in late April.

