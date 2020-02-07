BOONE — The Appalachian State men’s basketball team can usually expect defenses to pay Justin Forrest plenty of attention.
UT Arlington was no different when playing the Mountaineers at the Holmes Center on Feb. 6. But while UT Arlington concentrated on slowing down Forrest, App State’s O’Showen Williams took over.
Williams scored 25 points and led the Mountaineers to a 57-50 victory in front of 1,425 fans. Williams made 8-of-14 shots from the field, including 4-of-8 from the field.
Forrest, who went into the game second in the Sun Belt in scoring with 19.1 points per game, was limited to six points in 38 minutes of playing time. He made just 3-of-10 from the field, but contributed six rebounds.
App State coach Dustin Kerns expected UT Arlington (10-14, 6-8 Sun Belt) to clamp down on Forrest and thought that somebody else would have a chance to have a big night. That turned out to be Williams.
“Their game plan was somebody else is going to beat us,” Kerns said. “Justin has been playing at a high level. He’s been playing extremely well. They’ve done that before. Back in November, they went to Gonzaga and almost beat Gonzaga and the way they guard some things we thought they would do with us. They made their non-best players try to beat them.
“That’s what they did tonight. They weren’t going to let Justin Forrest beat them.”
Appalachian State (13-11, 7-6 Sun Belt) also got 13 points from center Hunter Seacat, who made 6-of-7 shots from the field. UT Arlington was guarding the perimeter, which allowed Seacat more room to operate.
“Hunter’s been playing well,” Kerns said. “He got some easy looks at the basket and one time, it was Justin who made a nice little dump off to him. He’s just so big and he gives us a presence defensively.”
Appalachian State’s perimeter defense held UT Arlington to 2-of-24 shooting from 3-point range, including 0-for-12 in the second half. The Mavericks also stumbled to 31.3 percent from the field in the second half and 36.2 percent for the game.
App State shot 48.1 percent from the field in the first half and took a 31-25 lead by halftime.
Texas-Arlington got 14 points from Brian Warren and 12 points from David Azore, who went into the game ninth in the Sun Belt in scoring with a 15.2 per game average.
Appalachian State 57, Texas-Arlington 50
Texas-Arlington 50 (10-14, 6-8 Sun Belt)
Phillips 0-2 0-0 0, Narcis 1-3 2-2 4, Warren 6-13 1-3 14, Griffin 1-4 0-2 2, Azore 6-12 0-0 12, Davis 4-10 1-3 9, Elame 1-3 2-2 4, Steelman 2-4 0-0 5, Sparling 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson-Young 0-5 0-0 0, Marquis 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 6-10 50.
Appalachian State 57 (13-11 7-6)
Johnson 3-11 0-0 7, Seacat 6-7 1-2 13, Forrest 3-10 0-0 6, Williams 8-14 5-8 25, Delph 0-3 0-0 0, Lewis 2-4 0-2 4, Lewis Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Bibby 0-0 0-0 0, Gregory 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 6-12 57.
3-point goals—UTA 2-24 (Steelman 1-3, Warren 1-4, Phllips 0-1, Narcis 0-1, Elams 0-1, Davis 0-2, Marquis 0-2, Azore 0-4, Jackson-Young 0-4), App State 5-21 (Williams 4-8, Johnson 1-7, Forrest 0-3, Delph 0-3). Rebounds—UTA 32 (Davis 2), App State 41 (Johnson 10). Assists—UTA 10 (Azore 6), App State 13 (Johnson, Forrest 4). Turnovers—UTA 12, App State 15. Total fouls—UTA 15, App State 12, Fouled out—None. Technical fouls—None, Att.—1,425.
Texas-Arlington women 63, App State 44
ARLINGTON, Texas - App State women's basketball suffered a 63-44 decision to UT Arlington College Park Center on Feb. 6
Appalachian State got 14 points from guard Pre Stanley. Ashley Polacek added 11 points and Bailey Plummer pulled down 12 rebounds. Plummer also blocked three shots and scored six points.
Appalachian State (6-15, 3-7 Sun Belt) saw its two-game winning streak end. The Mountaineers fell behind 22-11to UTA by the end of the first quarter after the Mustangs (13-9, 7-3) shot 9-of-16 from the field. UT Arlington lead was never in any serious jeopardy the rest of the game.
The Mustangs got 16 points from Marie Benson, 13 points from Terryn Milton and 11 points from Aysia Evans. UT Arlington made 9-of-22 from 3-point range.
UT Arlington handed out 21 assists on 25 made baskets.
Texas-Arlington women 63, App State 44
Appalachian State 44 (6-15, 3-7 Sun Belt)
Gosnell 1-5, 0-0 3, Plummer 3-7 0-0 6, Stanley 6-11 2-2 14, , Bigott 2-6 0-2 5, Polacek 5-14 0-0 11, Porter 0-4 0-0 0, McDonald 0-1 0-0 0, Hampton 1-3 0-0 2, Mathews 1-2 0-0 3, Calder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 2-4 44.
UT Arlington 63 (13-9, 7-3)
Benson 7-14 2-2 16, Ferrell 2-5 1-2 5, Chastain 1-7 0-0 3, Milton 5-7 1-1 13, Evans 4-9 0-0 11, Mayhue 1-3 0-0 2, Halverson 2-5 0-0 4, Wickware 2-5 0-0 6, Hawkins 0-2 0-0 0, Benson 1-2 0-0 3, Wright 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 4-5 65.
Appalachian State 11 12 8 13 — 44
UT Arlington 22 18 13 10 — 63
3-point goals—App State 4-14 (Mathews 1-2, Gosnell 1-3, Bigott 1-3, Polacek 1-3, Hampton 0-1, Porter 0-2), UTA 9-22 (Evans 3-6, Wickware 2-3, Milton 2-4, Benson 1-1, Chastain 1-4, Ferrell 0-1, Mayhue 0-1, Hawkins 0-2). Rebounds—App State 32 (Plummer 12), UTA 38 (Ferrell 9). Assists—App State 8 (Polacek 4), UTA 21 (Ferrell 7). Turnovers—App State 15, UTA 11. Total fouls—App State 9, UTA 11. Fouled out—None. Technical fouls—None. Att.—988.
