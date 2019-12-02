CULLOWHEE — Western Carolina head football coach Mark Speir announced changes to his assistant coaching staff that includes a pair of coordinators.
Speir, a former Appalachian State assistant coach, announced that defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach John Wiley, co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Tyler Carlton, and outside linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator Mark Rhea will not be retained. The staff changes are effective immediately.
Wiley, a former defensive coordinator under former App State head coach Jerry Moore, concluded his third season on the Western Carolina sidelines in 2019 while Carlton, who was elevated to a position to share offensive coordinator duties this year, had been on staff in Cullowhee since 2014.
Rhea was the longest-tenured WCU assistant coach, coming to Cullowhee in March 2010 as a part of the previous Catamount coaching staff. He remained on board after the coaching change in 2011 and served as the interim head coach for the program in mid-November of 2011.
Speir will have no further comment until new assistant coaches are hired.
