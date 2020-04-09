BOONE — On Sept. 2, 2019, Watauga High graduate Zach West did something he dreamed about while growing up in Boone.
On that sun-splashed afternoon, West ran onto the Kidd Brewer Stadium field as a college football athlete. He was wearing the familiar Appalachian State black and gold uniform, and the letter on the side of his helmet was an “E” instead of an “A.”
But taking the field to play college football for East Tennessee State was still a chance to begin his dream of playing college athletics. The fact he started that dream on the field he played football on as a child was as good as if he was an Appalachian State Mountaineer.
“It was really cool,” West said of running onto the Kidd Brewer turf. “I don’t know how to describe it because going up there and watching App State play and growing up an App State fan, and even playing pee wee football at Kidd Brewer, going out and App State is my first opponent was crazy to think about. It was a really fun experience to run out and see familiar faces and play in my hometown where I grew up.”
East Tennessee State, coached by Randy Sanders, stumbled to a 3-9 record in 2019. The Bucs lost six games by one score and had to deal with injuries at quarterback.
West did not play against Appalachian State, or any other teams, in 2019. The Buccaneers canceled spring practice because of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and West has not been told when that will take place.
West would like for the Bucs to hold spring workouts so it can get a chance to improve his playing status. He did not play a down during the 2019 season and took a redshirt. He’s hoping he will get a chance at playing some special teams and possibly work into the rotation in the secondary.
“I was really looking forward to spring practice,” West said. “I have an opportunity to prove myself to my coaches and show what I can do and try to get some playing time this year. It’s kind of frustrating not getting that opportunity and the team overall needed this spring practice.”
West feels the Bucs have the talent to turn their fortunes around in 2020. East Tennessee State opens with a home game against Division II Mars Hill on Sept. 5 and then plays at Georgia in Athens, Ga., one week later.
East Tennessee State must also contend with its Southern Conference schedule. The Bucs went 1-7 in the SoCon in 2019, but West is optimistic with the upcoming season.
“We couldn’t finish in the end and part of that was because we were young,” West said. “All the new guys buy into the system and if everybody learns the plays and if we can come together doing that we can be a lot more successful.”
Many freshmen have an experience, be it during a game or in a practice, when they realize that they are not playing high school football against 16-year-old boys and are playing against 22-year-old men. It happened to West when he was practicing and found himself opposite All-Southern Conference running back Quay Holmes.
Holmes is a compact 6-foot-1, 205 pounds who finished with 1,143 yards rushing in 2019.
“During camp our starting running back Quay Holmes hit me pretty good, so I knew thereafter I would have to step it up,” West said. “I knew I had to get bigger and I had to get stronger — I had to do a lot of things.”
West said that the Bucs and the Watauga Pioneers, under the leadership of head coach Ryan Habich, nothing is taken lightly. But West also said there is a big difference in the approach of the game and being a collegiate athlete both on the field and with academics.
“In college, it’s like a full-time job,” West said. “During the season, you’re always doing football. There are a lot more meetings and studying and scouting on your opponent and watching film. It’s getting a better understanding of learning the game plan and everything.”
West is much like most college students at East Tennessee State. The student body was not allowed back to class since spring vacation, so West has been helping his father in the family business. He’s also been working out on his own with fellow former Watauga Pioneers Jackson Greene and Anderson Castle, who are both App State Mountaineers.
He was able to talk with Greene when the Bucs played App State. He also was able to spend some times with his former Watauga teammates.
West has also not declared a major, but mentioned possibly studying business and finance when he gets back to Johnson City, Tenn.
“I’m not sure yet,” he said. “I’m still looking at my options.”
