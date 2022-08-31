WattsWest.jpeg

App State Football assistant coaches Justin Watts and Rod West have been elevated to serve as passing game coordinators for the Mountaineers' offensive and defensive units.

 Photo courtesy App State Athletics

BOONE — App State Football assistant coaches Justin Watts and Rod West have been elevated to serve as passing game coordinators for the Mountaineers' offensive and defensive units, head coach Shawn Clark announced Friday, Aug. 26.

Watts, App State's assistant head coach, adds passing game coordinator to his on-field duties as the tight ends coach. West adds his passing game coordinator position to his role as App State's cornerbacks coach.

