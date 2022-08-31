BOONE — App State Football assistant coaches Justin Watts and Rod West have been elevated to serve as passing game coordinators for the Mountaineers' offensive and defensive units, head coach Shawn Clark announced Friday, Aug. 26.
Watts, App State's assistant head coach, adds passing game coordinator to his on-field duties as the tight ends coach. West adds his passing game coordinator position to his role as App State's cornerbacks coach.
"Justin has been a key part of our success since we joined the FBS and Sun Belt Conference. Rod made an immediate impact with our defense last year," Clark said. "Their leadership on our coaching staff will continue to help us reach our goals."
Entering his eighth season as an App State assistant, Watts spent four seasons (2015-18) as the Mountaineers' wide receivers coach, and the upcoming season will be his fourth coaching the tight ends.
He has helped the Mountaineers capture four Sun Belt championships (from 2016-19) and win six bowl games since he arrived in Boone.
West joined App State's coaching staff before the 2021 season and was named to the American Football Coaches Association 35 Under 35 list. Both of his starting cornerbacks last season earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors, with Steven Jones Jr. being named a first-team All-American and Shaun Jolly signing with the NFL's Cleveland Browns.
App State ranked in the top 15 nationally with 15 interceptions, as Jones tied for the FBS lead with five during the regular season, including three pick-six touchdowns.
The Mountaineers host North Carolina for the highly anticipated Sept. 3 season opener.
