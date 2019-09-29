BOONE — Lance Ware’s resume as a high school football coach is nearly spotless.
The numbers alone speak for themselves. Ware was the head football coach at Shelby High School from 2011 to 2018. After being an assistant coach to Jim Taylor and Chris Norman, Ware led Shelby to five North Carolina state football championships in five of his final six seasons as head coach of the Golden Lions. Shelby was the state 2-A titles in 2013, 2014 and 2015 and won state 2-AA championships in 2016 and 2018.
His overall record as the head coach at Shelby was 99-25. His playoffs record was 33-3 and that was just as a head coach. Ware was Shelby’s defensive coordinator before taking the head coaching position.
So why leave a program such as Shelby, which has built a winning tradition that goes back to the Roaring Twenties? Ware wasn’t necessarily looking to get out, but coaching in college interested him.
New Appalachian State coach Eliah Drinkwitz contacted Ware, who accepted the position of Senior Assistant to the Head Coach.
Ware left after coaching at Shelby for 22 years. He was part of 11 state championship games, winning eight as an assistant coach, a head coach and as the school’s athletic director during his tenure.
So why leave all that success?
“I saw it as an opportunity,” Ware said. “I was talking with coach Drinkwitz and his vision for this program and what he is going to do. The opportunity to come back to a place I was familiar with, to get my foot in the door in college football was — I don’t know that I would have done it anywhere. I think it’s special because it’s Appalachian State.”
Ware played for former head coach Jerry Moore and was a teammate of offensive line coach Shawn Clark. Ware said coaching in college was a goal of his for a while and he knew Drinkwitz through the recruitment of Shelby players.
Getting a chance to coach at Appalachian State was one he could not pass up. Still, Ware said his decision to leave Shelby was not an easy one. As athletic director, he was the boss of the Shelby athletic department. He was a prominent figure in the community. This year, he is learning all of the differences between high school athletics and a Division I football program.
“It was tough to leave, especially with the group we had coming back,” Ware said. “There’s always going to be good kids in any situation. What I found is kids are kids, even here at the college level. They’ve all got unique stories. They work hard. That part is very similar. Being around them and getting to know them and getting to help them achieve success, that’s been the most similar part. It was tough to leave, but I haven’t looked back. I’m really excited about the opportunity here and being a part of it.”
One of the appealing aspects to Ware is he no longer is in charge of the program. This year, he is happy to assist Drinkwitz and the program in any capacity he can. He eventually would like to evolve into a position coach, but knows he has to learn how college coaching works before moving up.
Some of his responsibilities at App State are similar to ones he had at Shelby. He keeps up with the academic progress of the Mountaineers and helps with making sure the players have housing.
Ware knows leaving the prep ranks for a position in college is a big step, but he did not shy away from making bold changes at Shelby. When he first took over the program, he changed the offense from the triple option to the spread offense.
But Ware is not the final word on what is involved with the App State program, which he is good with. Ware feels he’s getting to see what he calls “big picture things” at App State. He’s allowed to do that without having to make big decisions.
“That part’s been refreshing,” Ware said. “I have enjoyed not being in charge of everything and go to coach Drinkwitz. He will give me a task to do and I can go do it to the best of my ability. If he wants something different, I can do that. The perspective of not being in charge of everything has been refreshing. What coach Drinkwitz is doing here, that’s been a unique perspective that I’ve been able to be a part of.”
Even with his new responsibilities, Ware misses those Friday nights when the preps play. His son, Reece Ware, plays linebacker for Watauga and Lance Ware has made it to his games when he has had the chance.
“That first Friday night sitting in the stands, that was a tough part,” Ware said. “I don’t miss the other stuff really. I miss the kids that we had, but there are great kids everywhere. You just try to be a positive impact in life.”
Ware has also resisted any temptation of going down to the field, saying he has great respect for Watauga coach Ryan Habich. Shelby played Watauga in a home-and-home series when Adrian Snow was coach of the Pioneers.
“I wouldn’t want to play coach Habich, I’ll tell you that, because he does a great job with them,” Ware said. “I’m glad my son is a part of that program.”
Another change that Ware has embraced since moving to the High Country is the weather. Summer temperatures in the Shelby area can rise higher than 90 degrees, which is a sharp contrast to the milder temperatures in Watauga County.
Then again, he also knows about the winter months.
“You can’t beat it,” he said. “We’ll see how we do this winter.”
Another change Ware had experienced is being recognized in the community. In Shelby, that was a different circumstance.
“We could not go anywhere without somebody stopping us and talking about football,” he said. “Now, we can almost be normal people.”
“It never stopped,” Ware added. It was 365 days a year it’s all anybody wanted to talk about, especially if you’re the face of that program. I didn’t mind it, but sometimes it was hard on my family. It was nice to get out of town and get a break from it, but now we’ve got a break.”
