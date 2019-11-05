RICHMOND, Va. — The App State women's basketball fell to VCU 66-38 in the season opener Nov. 5 in the Siegel Center. Appalachian is 0-1 to start and VCU 1-0.
Pre Stanley led the team with 11 points, while Lainey Gosnell posted a game-best eight boards with five points. Bayley Plummer shot 4-of-5 from the floor for eight points and seven off the glass. Ashley Polacek also scored eight points to round out the leading scorers. Brooke Bigott dished out a personal and team-high four assists, grabbed three boards and scored a bucket.
App State sprung out of the gate with a 7-0 lead in the opening 1:55 of the game with Stanley scoring the first five points of the game. Polacek came down following a steal by Stanley to hit a jumper, capping off a 3-of-5 start.
The Rams showed why they were one of the top defenses nationally last season. They forced App State to shoot 1-of-6 the final 8:05 and took a 19-9 lead after the first quarter.
App State couldn't get the same rhythm back on offense the rest of the game, as VCU pulled away for the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.