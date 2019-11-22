SAN MARCOS, Tex. — Appalachian State volleyball fell to UT Arlington 3-1 (25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 25-17) in the First Round of the Sun Belt Tournament on Nov. 21.
The sixth-seeded Mountaineers see their season come to a close with a 13-17 mark, while the seventh-seeded Mavericks improve to 17-12 and advance to play third seed South Alabama Nov. 22.
App State outside hitter Emma Longley finished with a match-high 17 kills on a .256 hitting percentage, to go along with seven digs. She concludes her career with 1,340 kills, which ranks seventh in program history.
Teammate Kara Spicer added 13 kills on a .360 hitting percentage and Victoria Wilform added 12 kills.
Emma Reilly tallied a team-high 14 digs, while Sydney Farthing added 11 digs. Reilly concludes the season with 550 digs, which ranks as the sixth most in single-season history.
In the opening set, UT Arlington jumped out to a 17-11 lead, only to see the Mountaineers storm back with seven straight points to take an 18-17 lead. The Mountaineers tied the set at 21-21, but the Mavericks won the next two points to take a 23-21 edge. App State pulled within a point at 24-23, but a ball handling error gave the Mavericks the opening set 25-23.
In Set 2, the Mountaineers held a 21-19 lead, before the Mavericks scored two straight points to tie the score at 21-21. App State scored four of the last five points to win the set 25-22 and knot the match at a set apiece.
A 5-1 run by UT Arlington in Set 3 gave them a 14-9 lead. Following a Spicer kill, the Mavericks scored two more points to build a 16-10 edge. UTA pushed its lead to 24-17, but four straight Mountaineer points trimmed the Mavericks lead to 24-21. The Mavericks won the next point to take the set 25-21 and a 2-1 lead.
In the fourth set, UT Arlington jumped out to a 10-2 lead. App State chipped away at its deficit and cut it to 14-9. The Mavericks responded with three of the next four points, but App State came right back with four consecutive points to cut the UTA lead to 17-14. From there, the Mavericks closed out the set and match on an 8-3 spurt to win the four-set contest.
The Mountaineers registered 53 kills and hit .231, while the Mavericks hit .319 and had 61 kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.