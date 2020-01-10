ARLINGTON, Tex. — The Appalachian State men’s basketball team dropped its second straight loss and the four of its last five games when it fell 66-56 at UT Arlington on Jan. 9.
Appalachian State (9-8, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference) got a career-high 17 points from Kendall Lewis, on a career-best 8-of-13 shooting, and a career-high tying 10 rebounds. He also had a double-double earlier this season at UNCG on Nov. 18, by scoring 12 points and 10 grabbing rebounds.
Justin Forrest finished with 15 points, which is the 11th straight game he has scored in double figures. James Lewis Jr. scored 10 points off the bench and Donovan Gregory grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds.
UT Arlington (6-11, 2-4 SBC) drained five 3-pointers in the first eight minutes of the game to open a 19-13 lead. The Mavericks pushed their lead to double digits at 26-15, before App State (9-8, 3-3 SBC) used a basket from Lewis Jr. and Gregory to trim the deficit to seven at 26-17.
UT Arlington pushed its lead to as large as 12, but the Mountaineers scored the final four points of the opening half to trail 33-25 at the break.
App State scored five consecutive points to pull within five at 37-32 with just under 16 minutes to play in the game. The Mavericks extended their lead back to 11 points, but the Mountaineers responded with a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 49-45 with 7:34 remaining. App State pulled within three at 55-52 with 3:49 left, only to see the Mavericks answer with a 9-2 run to open a 10-point lead and put the game away.
The Mountaineers finished 22-of-50 from the field, while UT Arlington went 22-of-55. David Azore had a game-high 25 points for the Mavericks. Brian Warren added 16 points and Radshad Davis scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds off the bench for the Mavericks.
UT Arlington 66, App State 56
Appalachian State 56 (9-8, 3-3 Sun Belt)
Lewis 8-13 1-3 17, Seacat 1-2 0-0 2, Forrest 5-13 3-6 15, Gregory 2-6 0-0 10, Delph 4-10 0-0 8, Tharrington 0-0 0-0 0, Bibby 0-3 0-0 0, Lewis Jr. 2-3 6-8 10. Totals 22-50 10-17 56.
UT Arlington 66 (6-11 2-4)
Phillips 1-5 1-2 3, Nouhi 0-2 1-2 1, Narcis 1-3, 0-1 2, Warren 4-18, 7-8 16, Azore 9-14 3-5 25, Griffin 1-2 0-0 3, Davis 5-8 3-3 13, Steelman 0-1 0-0 0, Elame 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson-Young 1-2 0-0 3, Sparling 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 15-21 66.
Halftime score—UTA 33, App State 25. 3-point goals—App State 2-16 (Forrest 2-8, Gregory 0-1, Bibby 0-3, Delph 0-4), UTA 7-23 (Azore 4-7, Griffin 1-2, Jackson-Young 1-2, Phillips 0-2, Narcis 0-2). Rebounds—App State 34 (Lewis, Gregory 10; UTA 34 (Davis 8). Assists—App State 13 (Forrest 5), UTA (Azore 4). Turnovers—App State 13, UTA 10. Total fouls—App State 17, UTA 18. Fouled out—App State (Forrest). Technical fouls—None. Att.—1,272.
