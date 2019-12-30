GREENSBORO — The Appalachian State women's basketball fell 54-47 to UNCG in the Mountaineers’ final non-conference game of the season Dec. 29 in Fleming Gymnasium.
Brooke Bigott and Lainey Gosnell paced the Appalachian State offense with 12 points apiece. For the second straight game, Bigott tied a career high with four 3-pointers. She also added four rebounds and two assists in her first-career start.
Bayley Plummer posted tied a game-high with 13 boards coupled with seven points and four blocks, tying a season best.
For the second time this season, the Mountaineers (3-8) held an opponent to a season low in points at home. Also, App State held Nadine Soliman in check to only seven points on 1-of-5 shooting. She came in averaging 19.9 points per game, which was 16th in the country.
However, the offense couldn't make its open shots, as it shot under 35 percent from the field and 25 from long range.
App State was within striking distance early in the fourth after trailing 40-33 going into the frame. A three-point play by Pre Stanley and a jumper by Gosnell capped off a quick five points to bring the lead to one possession, 40-38.
UNCG (9-4) went on a 9-2 run to take a 49-40 advantage with 3:03 left in the game. The Spartans held off the Mountaineers for the win despite Appalachian slicing the gap to five, 49-44. UNCG came up with five off its 11 offensive rebounds in the final period, all coming in the last half of the quarter.
The Mountaineers got off to a strong start, by jumping out to a 10-6 lead after layups by Plummer and Stanley broke a 6-6 tie. UNCG finished the quarter by going on a 10-0 run to take a 16-10 advantage.
A 9-2 surge in the opening 5:04 of the second frame gave App State a 19-18 edge. The defense held UNCG to just 1-of-10 in the first 5:22 of the period. Appalachian couldn't capitalize on the other end. After starting 4-for-6, the offense missed four of its five final attempts, leading UNCG to hold a 24-21 lead going into the break.
App State stayed within striking distance in the third quarter, keeping the hosts' lead to one possession until the Spartans hit five straight shots when the game was tied to go up by nine. Gosnell's layup in the closing minutes made the score 40-33 at the end of the third.
UNCG got 14 points from Te'ja Twitter and 12 points from Alexus Wiley.
App State plays at South Alabama on Jan. 2.
