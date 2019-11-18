GREENSBORO – Isaac Johnson and Kendall Lewis each posted double-doubles, but Appalachian State men's basketball fell 55-41 to UNC Greensboro in the final contest of the Spartan Invitational on Monday evening.
Johnson finished with 10 points, a season-high 14 rebounds and three steals. His 14 rebounds are the second most he has recorded in a game, trailing only a 17-rebound effort at Georgetown last season.
App State has now held its last three and four of its last five opponents under 60 points.
UNCG opened the second half on a 14-0 run to build a 43-28 lead with just over 16 minutes to play. Trailing by 14, App State used a 9-2 spurt, capped by a Johnson 3-pointer, to pull within eight points at 48-40 with 5:35 to remaining. The Spartans answered with the next four points to reopen a 12-point lead and put the game away.
Lewis had a career-high 11 points and added a career-best 10 rebounds (six offensive) in a reserve role. He also tied his career-high with two steals and posted a new career-best with two blocks.
It marks the first time a duo of App State (3-3) teammates both had double-doubles in the same game since the 2012-13 season. Nathan Healy (17 points, 13 rebounds) and Michael Obacha (11 points, 10 rebounds) accomplished the feat against Georgia Southern.
Adrian Delph had a team-high tying 11 points and eight rebounds.
The Mountaineers pulled down a season-best 46 rebounds in the game, including a season-high 14 on the offensive glass.
UNCG (4-2) scored the first four points of the game, before App State answered with seven straight points from Delph to take a 7-4 lead. Following a Spartans basket, Forrest and Johnson each drained a three-pointer to give the Mountaineers a 13-6 lead with 13:50 remaining in the first half.
The Spartans used a 14-5 run to open a 23-20 edge with 7:27 left in the opening frame. App State scored the next four points to the 24-23 advantage, but UNCG regained the lead at 29-28 at the intermission.
App State 69, Tenn. Tech 47
GREENSBORO – Appalachian State men's basketball forced Tennessee Tech into 21 turnovers in a 69-47 victory on the second day of the Spartan Invitational, hosted by UNC Greensboro on Nov. 16.
The Mountaineers turned the 21 Golden Eagle (1-4) miscues into 29 points. In addition, the App State defense limited Tennessee Tech to just 38.3 percent (18-of-47) percent shooting.
The Mountaineers shot a season-best 54.5 percent (24-of-44) from the field and shot 78.9 percent (15-of-19) from the free throw line. The Mountaineers featured a balanced offensive attack with nine players scoring and four reaching double figures in the victory.
Johnson led the way with a game-high 15 points to go along with six rebounds. Forrest reached double figures for the fifth time this season with 13 points and a game-high eight rebounds.
O’Showen Williams tied his season-high with 13 points on 4-of-6 (66.7 percent) shooting, while adding three rebounds and a season-best five steals. Delph added 11 points and five rebounds.
After App State opened an early 10-6 lead, Tennessee Tech answered with an 8-0 run to take a 14-10 lead with 12:40 left in the first half. Trailing 16-12, the Mountaineers reeled off 10 consecutive points, getting threes from Delph and Williams along the way, to open a 22-16 advantage. Leading 25-22, App State used another 10-0 run to expand its lead to 35-22 late in the opening half and took a 35-24 lead into the break.
In the second half, the Golden Eagles chipped away at the App State lead, cutting it to 47-41 with just less than 10 minutes to play. From there, the Mountaineers held the Golden Eagles scoreless for a 5:45 stretch and scored 14 straight points to build a 61-41 advantage with 3:39 remaining. Tennessee Tech would get no closer than 18 points the rest of the way.
Montana State 59, App State 56
GREENSBORO — Forrest surpassed 1,000 career points while recording his first career double-double, but App State fell 59-56 against Montana State on Nov. 15 in the opening game of the Spartan Invitational.
Forrest had 27 points and a career-high 12 rebounds in becoming the 33rd player in program history to reach 1,000 points. A junior guard, he went 10-for-13 at the line and increased his three-year total to 1,024 points.
Delph grabbed eight rebounds one game after setting a new career high of nine in a win against East Carolina, and post player Hunter Seacat also scored in double figures during a 10-point, five-rebound effort for the Mountaineers (2-2).
Forrest had double-digit rebounds for the second time in his career, as he grabbed 10 boards and scored seven points against UTEP early in his freshman year.
Montana State, which nearly upset a ranked Utah State team in its season opener, improved to 2-1. Harald Frey scored 16 points to lead the Bobcats, who increased their lead to 59-54 on two free throws with four seconds left. Forrest converted a layup at the buzzer for the final margin.
