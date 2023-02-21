Anderson and Brice

Chase Brice (No. 7) and Anderson Hardy (No. 74) were drafted in the USFL.

 Photo by Samuel Cooke/App State Athletics

BOONE — USFL teams selected two App State Football alums in the first two rounds of the league's 2023 draft on Tuesday, as the Houston Gamblers used the No. 3 overall pick on quarterback Chase Brice and the Philadelphia Stars took offensive tackle Anderson Hardy in the second round with the 13th overall pick.

In just two years at App State, Brice put up some of the best career totals in program history, ranking No. 1 in passing yards per game (240.7), No. 5 in touchdown passes (54) and No. 6 in passing yards (6,258).

