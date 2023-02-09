Camerun Peoples (#6, RS Jr.) sprints during his 73-yd touchdown rush, as teammate Chase Brice (#7, RS Sr.) follows the play. Bulldogs defender Brian Horn (#8, brother of App’s Christan Horn) tries to chase down Peoples.
Camerun Peoples (#6, RS Jr.) sprints during his 73-yd touchdown rush, as teammate Chase Brice (#7, RS Sr.) follows the play. Bulldogs defender Brian Horn (#8, brother of App’s Christan Horn) tries to chase down Peoples.
Photo by Andy McLean via App State Athletics
Mountaineers linebacker Nick Hampton brings down WKU QB Bailey Zappe in the 2021 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl.
Photo Courtesy Jonathan Aguallo/App State Athletics
BOONE — Two Appalachian State University football players were invited to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine, which will take place Feb. 28 through March 6 in Indianapolis.
Running back Camerun Peoples and outside linebacker Nick Hampton were invited to this year's combine. Both players also participated in the Reese's Senior Bowl this year.
The combine is an invitation-only event that allows NFL scouts to evaluate top draft-eligible college players on a variety of criteria, including medical, mental and physical, according to the NFL.
A total of 319 players were invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Camerun Peoples was a redshirt junior running back at App State in 2022. The 6'2" running back rushed for 2,830 yards on 455 attempts for 33 touchdowns in 36 games during his App State career, according to App State Athletics. His longest rush was 76 yards. Peoples came to App State in 2018, according to App State Athletics.
Nick Hampton was a redshirt junior outside linebacker at App State in 2022. He played 50 games for the Mountaineers and had 89 solo tackles, 86 assisted tackles for a total of 175. He had 41 tackles for loss and 27.5 sacks. He also forced six fumbles and recovered three. Hampton came to App State in 2018, according to App State athletics.
