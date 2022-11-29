BOONE — Fifth-year Appalachian State red shirt junior running back Camerun Peoples announced on Twitter that he has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Tuesday, Nov. 29. As a result, Peoples will not return for the Mountaineers next fall.

The same day, redshirt sophomore receiver Christian Wells will enter the transfer and leave App State. 

Peoples 73-yd TD run

Camerun Peoples (#6, RS Jr.) sprints during his 73-yd touchdown rush, as teammate Chase Brice (#7, RS Sr.) follows the play. Bulldogs defender Brian Horn (#8, brother of App’s Christan Horn) tries to chase down Peoples.
9 TD celebrate.jpg

Christian Wells (#9) celebrates his touchdown, as do Appalachian fans in the stands. ODU's Tre Hawkins (#6) starts to get up after nearly stopping Wells moments before.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.