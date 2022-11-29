Camerun Peoples (#6, RS Jr.) sprints during his 73-yd touchdown rush, as teammate Chase Brice (#7, RS Sr.) follows the play. Bulldogs defender Brian Horn (#8, brother of App’s Christan Horn) tries to chase down Peoples.
BOONE — Fifth-year Appalachian State red shirt junior running back Camerun Peoples announced on Twitter that he has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Tuesday, Nov. 29. As a result, Peoples will not return for the Mountaineers next fall.
The same day, redshirt sophomore receiver Christian Wells will enter the transfer and leave App State.
Peoples ends his college career with 455 carries for 2,830 yards and 33 rushing touchdowns. The 6'2" 220 lb. running back had prolific seasons in 2020 and 2021, but this year was hampered by various injuries paired with a packed running back room that went six players deep in some games.
"App Nation, what a journey it's been," Peoples stated. "From the first day I stepped foot in this amazing town of Boone I knew this was the place I wanted to be! You took me in with open arms and treated me like family. You've cheered me on when I've been at my best, and supported me at my worst! To all the fans of App Nation, I am extremely grateful for all the love you've shown."
Peoples signed a Letter of Intent to attend Appalachian State in December 2017, after turning down multiple other offers to play for other Division-1 programs, including one from Sun Belt rival Troy in Peoples' home state of Alabama.
"Playing in that Black and Gold means the world! God blessed me with the opportunity and showed me that with hard work and patience, anything can be achieved," Peoples wrote. "Thanks to all the coaches who gave me a chance! To my teammates, I will forever cherish all the moments we’ve shared; all of the victories; all of the laughs; even the moments where things didn’t go our way! I love every single one of y’all like a brother!"
Peoples ended his post by thanking friends and family who have helped him along the way, before making the official announcement.
"Special thanks to Adam Turner, Reggie Hunt, Pastor Solomon, Dr. Coop, and Rob Carlisle guiding me both mentally and spiritually. I’ll forever be grateful for all the help."
"To my family, I love y’all forever! Thank you for all of the guidance, love and support that you’ve given me all of my life. All I’ve ever wanted to do is make y’all proud. Y’all would give y’all last just to make sure I’m okay. It’s time for me to return the favor!"
"With that being said, I’m excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft!"
Fans will next get a chance to see Peoples on display at the Reese's Senior Bowl, a college all-star exhibition game that will take place in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. EST. Fellow Mountaineer Nick Hampton will be present at the Senior Bowl as well.
Wells ends his four year career at App State with 54 total touchdowns and 654 yards on 37 receptions.
“This has been nothing short of an amazing journey,” Wells wrote. “This has been a great four years but I will be entering the transfer portal with two more years of eligibility left in my college career.”
Wells had nine receptions for 170 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
