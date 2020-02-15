BOONE — The Troy women’s basketball team went into its game at Appalachian State on Feb. 15 having scored 134 points in a win at Coastal Carolina just two days earlier.
Appalachian State coach Angel Elderkin knew she had to do something to slow Troy’s offense down, so she came up with a plan to have the Mountaineers take their time with the ball by working for a good shot and not getting into a running game with the Trojans.
The plan worked during the first quarter. But Troy adjusted and went to a full-court press on the Mountaineers in the second quarter.
The result led to the Trojans increasing the tempo of the game and eventually leading to Troy taking an 81-61 victory at the Holmes Center.
Troy beat Coastal Carolina 124-103 on Feb. 13. According to Elderkin, Troy had 99 possessions against Coastal Carolina, which she said the Mountaineers had to prevent.
The strategy worked in the first quarter as Troy held a 12-10 lead, but Troy started the second quarter with a 6-0 mini-run. Troy held a 20-14 lead when the Trojans’ press started to work against the Mountaineers. Troy scored the next 18 points, while Appalachian State went 12 possessions without scoring. Lainey Gosnell hit a 3-point shot with 6:10 left in the quarter and didn’t score again until an Armani Hampton scored on a layup with 1:19 in the quarter.
Troy outscored Appalachian State 28-8 in the second quarter and led 40-18 at halftime. Elderkin said part of the problem was not having Pre Stanley in the game during the second quarter because of foul trouble. The App State guards struggled getting the ball up the court against the quicker Troy defenders, which led to the Mountaineers getting a shaky start getting into their offense.
“We couldn’t go 99 possessions with them today,” Elderkin said. “We wanted to slow it down. After the first quarter, things were looking good. Then they did come with the press. Our best guard tandem in the backcourt is Ashley (Polacek) and Pre. That just really disrupted us.”
Troy had little trouble getting into its offense in the second quarter. The Trojans made 11-of-14 shots from the field, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range.
That was a sharp contrast from the first quarter when Troy made 4-of-15 shots from the field. Overall, Troy made 30-of-60 shots from the field, while Appalachian State was limited to making 22-of-60 of its shots.
“It really wasn’t that much in our plans to press this game,” Troy coach Chanda Rigby. “But when they came out and they were holding the ball and dribbling it, we saw their game plan was to hold the ball and slow the game down so much, we’re really not good with that. We had to try everything we could to speed the game up.”
Troy used 16 Appalachian State turnovers to score 21 points. Troy’s bench players outscored Appalachian State’s 50-21 including Japonica James, who scored 20 points off the bench.
Another Troy player, Amber Rivers, scored 18 points coming off the bench.
Stanley, who faced foul trouble the entire game before fouling out, was limited to just four points. Gosnell led the Mountaineers in scoring with 13 points, while Polacek and Michaela Porter each scored nine points.
App State center Bayley Plummer pulled a game-high 16 points while scoring eight points.
Troy women 81, Appalachian State 61
Troy 81 (20-4, 11-2)
Dye 5-11 1-3 11, Rodgers 3-5 0-0 6, K. Robinson 0-3 0-0 0, J. Robinson 5-8 1-2 14, Winchester 0-5 0-0 0, Rivers 6-9 3-6 18, Moore 4-6 2-6 10, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, James 7-8 6-7 20, Rosario 0-2 0-0 0, Sandifer 0-1 2-3 2, Shaw 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 30-60 15-29 81.
Appalachian State 61 (8-16 5-8)
Gosnell 4-10 4-4 13, Plummer 3-7 2-2 8, Stanley 2-9 0-0 4, Bigott 2-7 0-0 6, Polacek 2-13 5-8 9, Porter 3-6 2-2 9, Matthews 0-1 0-0 0, Hampton 3-4 0-0 6, McDonald 3-3 0-0 6, Christ 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 13-16 61.
Troy 12 28 21 20 — 81
App State 10 8 27 16 — 61
3-point goals—Troy 6-16 (Rivers 3-4, J. Robinson 3-5, Johnson 0-1, Sandiffer 0-1, K. Robinson 0-1, Winchester 0-2, Rosario 0-2), App State 4-13 (Bigott 2-4, Porter 1-3, Gosnell 1-4,, Polacek 0-1). Rebounds—Troy 40 (Three with six), App State 36 (Plummer 160. Assists—Troy 17 (K. Robinson 6), App State 14 (Bigott 4). Turnovers—Troy 15, App State 16. Total fouls—Troy 19, App State 23. Fouled out—Plummer, Stanley. Technical fouls—None. Att.—568.
