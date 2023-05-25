App vs Troy SBC tourney Drumheller HR

Luke Drumheller (#4) hits a home run in the first inning during App State's 10-9 loss to Troy in the opening round of the Sun Belt Conference baseball tournament on Wednesday, May 24.

 Photo by AJ Henderson via Sun Belt Conference

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — App State belted three home runs and put together a pair of four-run innings, but were outlasted by Troy 10-9 in 10 innings in the Sun Belt Tournament opener at Riverwalk Stadium.

Trailing 7-5 in the top of the ninth inning, the Mountaineers (27-24) sent nine men to the plate to regain the lead. CJ Boyd led off by grounding a ball underneath the glove of the Troy third baseman and made it to second base on the play. Xavier Moronta then singled to put runners at the corners before being lifted for pinch runner Grey LaSpaluto. Luke Drumheller made it a one-run game by lifting a sac fly to left, and then the Mountaineers loaded the bases on a Hayden Cross single and a Golston Gillespie walk.

