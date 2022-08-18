BOONE — Continuing a pipeline that’s been occurring in the High Country for decades, Carter Everett and Orlando Leon represent the two newest football players to make the jump from wearing Pioneer blue to Appalachian State black and gold.
Both players are preferred walk-ons for the Appalachian State Mountaineers football program — Everett as a kicker and Leon in the linebacker position.
Last year, in their final season at Watauga High School, both players showed fortitude and determination to achieve success, despite the obstacles they faced.
Everette suffered a knee injury during his junior year, but was able to beat predicted recovery times and bounced back, succeeding in returning during his senior year to land three field goals and maintain a 96% point-after percentage.
Leon was a significant presence on both sides of the ball, particularly during the COVID shortened seasons. His work as both a tight end and linebacker was pivotal role in securing success for the pioneers during his junior and senior seasons.
Both players achieved stand out academic performance in high school with both maintaining GPA’s higher than 4.0, made all the more remarkable by the fact that their later years at WHS were ravaged by the difficulties of navigating education hurdles during the pandemic.
Although neither is guaranteed a starting position come this fall, Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark said during the team’s media day that “it doesn’t matter if players are from Watauga or Ashe or Fort Lauderdale, Florida.” He said that “if they are the best players, they are going to play.”
Everett and Leon are prepared to give it their all in search of a position on the App State roster.
Leon is pleased with the progress he’s made, and to reunite with old friends as well.
“It’s a lot of work especially at the start of fall camp, practicing six days a week. But you know, it’s great to be able to work and get back into practice,” Leon said. “And I’m excited to again get to work with old teammates like Anderson (Castle) and Jackson (Greene).”
“Whether it’s the football side of it or just having fun hanging out with them, it’s definitely been nice having somebody that you’ve previously built a relationship with already here, and them be able to help you work into the new environment,” Everett said.
On the other hand, Everett notes the interesting mixture of cultures they are running into.
“Some people might think that since we just moved five minutes down the road, it might be the same life. But it’s almost a completely different world just being on a college campus all the time,” Everett said.” On the other hand, though, you’re also able to go home and eat dinner during the week and just stay with your family for a night. Basically it’s really nice to be here and experience the new aspects of college but to stay connected to the family and friends that I have.”
Both players were very keen to credit Pioneer head football coach Ryan Habich for helping develop them to get to this point.
“I definitely have to thank coach Habich preparing us for this. He runs the team like a college, and there’s a lot of aspects that I see here that I have already experienced for four years,” Everett said.
“The summer workouts that coach Habich had us do felt like a lot at the time, but I think it really helped us prepare for what we get into here now,” Leon said. And I’m thankful that I was able to grow up and be a part of that culture. I’m excited to see what is going to happen this year, I know those guys have been working real hard.”
Appalachian State will open their season on Sept. 3 against UNC Chapel Hill at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
