BOONE — Appalachian State offensive tackle Victor Johnson and linebackers Jorden Fehr and Akeem Davis-Gaither were named to the Senior Bowl watch list, which was released Aug. 21.
Johnson is a four-year starter and was a key part of an offense that averaged 431.0 yards and 37.3 points per game in 2018. He is one of four starters returning from last season’s team that captured the Sun Belt Conference championship and a 45-13 win in the New Orleans Bowl.
Davis-Gaither led the Mountaineers in tackles with 105, while Fehr finished with 86 tackles during the 2018 season. Fehr also had 7.5 sacks for 43 yards in losses and Davis-Gaither had 10 tackles behind the line of scrimmage for 22 yards in losses.
The Senior Bowl is split into two teams, one from the North and one from the South of 55 players each.
