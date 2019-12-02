BOONE — App State quarterback Zac Thomas was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Dec. 2.
Thomas was also one of eight quarterbacks named a "Star of the Week" by the Manning Award.
A junior from Trussville, Ala., Thomas completed 28-of-34 passes for 326 yards — both career highs — in App State’s 48-13 win over Troy on Nov. 30. Thomas also contributed to five touchdowns, including four through the air.
Thomas served as a game captain in his home state and helped App State build a 41-13 lead early in the third quarter by going a perfect 10-for-10 on third-down conversions to that point in the game. That helped the Mountaineers (11-1, 7-1) to earn the right to host this weekend's Sun Belt Conference Football Championship Game against Louisiana slated for noon on Dec. 7.
Thomas had touchdown passes of 44, 8, 6 and 25 yards. He also rushed for a 5-yard touchdown as App State improved to 21-3 with Thomas as its starting quarterback.
It was the second weekly Sun Belt award this season for Thomas, who was also honored after he led the Mountaineers to a road win against Louisiana.
