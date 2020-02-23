When Shawn Clark was the Appalachian State offensive line coach, most of the football decisions he had to make dealt with making those players capable of opening up gaping running lanes and keeping quarterbacks from getting clobbered by onrushing defensive ends and linebackers.
That’s enough to keep coaches up at night. When a coach has to contend with that, and with everything else that is involved with running a football team, that person is the head coach.
Clark became that coach when he was hired to replace former App State head coach Eli Drinkwitz, who left for Missouri after leading the Mountaineers to a 13-1 record and an 18th ranking in the AP poll in 2019.
Clark’s latest noticeable task is to guide the Mountaineers through spring practice, which began on Feb. 18. The Mountaineers are fresh off their New Orleans Bowl win over Alabama-Birmingham Dec. 22, which left Clark a little more than a month to plan the workouts.
“I think the biggest thing is when you’re a position coach, you’re in charge of 15 people,” Clark said. “When you’re a head coach you’re in charge of 115 players. You have your coaches and their families, support staff, academics, the meals, everything falls on your table. I’ve said this many times, as a position coach you make suggestions. As a head coach, you make decisions. Sometimes, those are tough decisions you have to make, but you have to do what’s best for the program and you move on with it.”
Some of his first key decisions centered around hiring a coaching staff. Clark said he had plenty of interest from candidates for those jobs, but he didn’t want to rush things.
“The biggest thing I learned was to take my time,” Clark said. “When I was named to be the head football coach here, I could have hired a staff within 24 hours. I wanted to make sure I had the right people.”
With a coaching staff fully hired, the Mountaineers are weeks worth of workouts into spring practice. When the workouts are over, it’s on to improving the players’ strength and fitness with strength coach Brad Bielaniec.
“When you have a bowl game on Dec. 22, we have a phase one and that’s when the kids get back into the weight room with Brad,” Clark said. “Now we’re in phase two and the good thing is for the older guys, there’s not much learning for those guys. It’s still fresh in their minds.”
From there, Bielaniec is the coach the Mountaineers will see the most until App State begins fall workouts.
“Then on the back end (when) spring practice is over, the strength coach gets 13-15 weeks with the players,” Clark said. “If you happen to stub your toe or get an injury, we get those guys back before fall camp. I got that when coach (Scott) Satterfield was here and I always said that if I was the head coach, that’s what I wanted to get to. It’s been proven successful and we’ll stick with it.”
Clark said he doesn’t feel any extra pressure as the head coach, but also wants his staff — and himself— to remember that there are other things than football in life that are important.
“We stop until the job gets done,” he said. “If that’s 10 p.m., it’s 10 p.m. We’re going to have a life outside of football. We’ll do our best as long as we’re here. When we’re here, we’ll be working and when we’re away we’re with our families. Some days it takes longer. Some days you get home at 5 p.m.”
That includes the head coach.
“My wife makes sure I’m home pretty early. I’ve got two kids in sports, so we’re running constantly.”
