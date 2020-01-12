SAN MARCOS, Texas – App State men's basketball dropped an 82-57 decision at Texas State on Jan. 11.
Justin Forrest paced the Mountaineers (9-9, 3-4 SBC) with a game-high 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting.
Hunter Seacat added nine points and Kendall Lewis finished with seven points, five rebounds and two blocks. James Lewis Jr. pulled down a team-high seven rebounds for App State.
Texas State (10-8, 3-4 SBC) broke an early 2-2 tie with five straight points. The Bobcats opened a 17-11 lead and took control of the opening half with a 21-6 spurt to take a 38-17 advantage. Texas State took a 41-20 lead into the intermission.
The Bobcats scored the first eight points of the second half to open a 29-point lead. Appalachian State used a 6-0 run to pull within 24 points, but could get no closer the rest of the way.
Nijal Pearson tallied a team-high 22 points for Texas State. Alonzo Sule added 18 points and six rebounds off the bench.
