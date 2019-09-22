CHAPEL HILL — Appalachian State’s day against North Carolina started dismally.
North Carolina’s Michael Carter returned a kickoff 70 yards to the App State 21 yard line. Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell found Dazz Newsome for a 21-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage.
As it turned out, a potential North Carolina blowout win turned into fool’s gold.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown wasn’t so convinced.
“It sounds, funny because we got a lot kickoff return and a one-play touchdown,” Brown said. “Sometimes that goes against you because you think ‘Oh, this is going to be easy.’ We call those imposters. I worried about it when it happened because it was good easy. Then they came back and got a field goal.”
Appalachian State actually got two field goals and made arguably the biggest play of the game when defensive end Demetrius Taylor sacked Howell, forced a fumble, scooped the ball up and raced 20 yards for a touchdown.
Appalachian State suddenly held a 13-7 lead that eventually turned into a 34-31 win.
“I felt like I was going to catch him the whole time,” Taylor said. “He was trying to set his feet to throw the ball and I wasn’t too far behind him.”
Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s advice to the Mountaineers after North Carolina’s first touchdown was simple.
“Keep swinging,” Drinkwitz said. We talked about it all game keep swinging, keep swinging.”
Taylor took the advice. As he didn’t stop in his pursuit to catch Howell, Taylor did his version of what Drinkwitz advised. He also tipped a pass, intercepted another and forced another fumble. He finished with 2.5 sacks for 17 yards in losses and had four tackles overall.
Drinkwitz said Taylor, a junior from Miami, has improved over the course of the young season, and is no stranger to tipping the passes of App State quarterback Zac Thomas in practice.
“He is a good football player,” Drinkwitz said. “He improved. I mean, that is our job, to get guys to improve every single game. He does that to us every single time. I told him why don’t you stop tipping ball for Zac and tip balls against this guy? That’s what he did and did an outstanding job. He played absolutely phenomenal.”
Drinkwitz, who recruited Howell while coaching at N.C. State, said the highly touted freshman sometimes had a little hitch in his delivery. It allowed Taylor to tip one of Howell’s passes.
“Nothing against Sam, but he’ll drop his arm slot and he’ll move it around and you’ve got a chance to tip the football and that’s what he did,” Drinkwitz said.
Taylor’s fumble recovery and interception were two of three turnovers App State’s defense forced. Akeem Davis-Gather also picked off a Howell pass.
Drinkwitz was happy for the defense and Appalachian State’s defensive coordinator Ted Roof, who were criticized on social media following App State’s 56-41 win over Charlotte. Roof coached the Mountaineers’ defense against North Carolina from the press box level and Drinkwitz found it to be effective.
“The defense did an unbelievable job bouncing back from all the negative (criticism) that was put out there,” Drinkwitz said. “Three turnovers — we had no chance without getting those turnovers. (Roof) did an outstanding job.”
