BOONE — This month's start to fall camp coincided with the Appalachian State practice debut for linebacker T.D. Roof, who has transferred into the program from Indiana.
The 5-foot-11, 224-pound Roof, who can practice but not play in 2019 due to NCAA transfer rules, appeared in 11 games two seasons ago as a true freshman at Georgia Tech. He transferred to Indiana following the 2017 season and, thanks to an immediate eligibility waiver, made one start in 10 appearances last season for the Hoosiers.
Roof's father, Ted, is App State's first-year defensive coordinator.
T.D. Roof totaled 39 tackles (30 solo), one sack and four tackles for loss as a sophomore at Indiana. He had a career-high 10 tackles (eight) solo in a win against Maryland and recorded eight stops (six solo) against No. 3 Ohio State.
As a freshman at Georgia Tech, he posted 17 tackles with two sacks and one quarterback hurry. A native of Buford, Ga., Roof was twice a first-team all-state performer during his high school career in Georgia. He played in four state championship games and helped Buford claim two state titles.
