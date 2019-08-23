BOONE — Appalachian State receiver Corey Sutton has been suspended for the Mountaineers’ game against East Tennessee State, according to a statement released by the Appalachian State athletic department.
Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz issued a statement through the Appalachian State Athletics office, stating, "Corey Sutton has been suspended for the Aug. 31 season opener for a violation of team rules."
No specific rule was cited that he had broken.
Sutton was arrested and charged by Boone Police with possession of marijuana on June 7 following a stop on N.C. Highway 105 because of a left headlight not working. The arresting officer reportedly noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside the car.
The officer questioned Sutton if he had marijuana in the car, which Sutton allegedly said that he had, in the center console of the vehicle, according to the arrest report. While the arresting officer was speaking to another officer who arrived on the scene, the report alleged that Sutton consumed the marijuana and put the plastic bag it was in back into the center console.
The statement from Drinkwitz did not indicate if the suspension was related to this incident.
Sutton, a junior, caught 44 passes for 773 yards and 10 touchdowns for Appalachian State. He transferred into Appalachian State as a sophomore after playing his first collegiate season at Kansas State. He sat out of the 2017 season because of NCAA transfer rules.
