BOONE — Appalachian State receiver Corey Sutton announced on his Twitter page that he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the rest of the 2019 season.
Sutton was injured in the second quarter of the Mountaineers' 34-13 win over Texas State at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Nov. 23. Earlier in the game, he scored on a 45-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Zac Thomas.
"Dear App Nation. It hurts me to inform you that I will be out for the rest of the season due to an ACL tear." Sutton wrote on Twitter. "I truly appreciate all the love and support you guys continue to bring. This will not be a setback, but a way to show my work ethic, mentality and how I'm really built. My teammates know I am their biggest supporter as we still have a lot of business to handle."
Sutton, in nine games, caught 41 passes for 601 yards and seven touchdowns. During his news conference after App State's win over Texas State, App State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Sutton is a big part of the Mountaineers' offense.
“Corey is one of the best wide receivers in the country,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s obviously a big part of what we’ve done, especially in the past couple of weeks. I hurt for him."
