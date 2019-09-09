NEW ORLEANS — Appalachian State libero Emma Reilly was named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week and Mountaineers middle blocker Kara Spicer was named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Sept. 9.
The award marks the first Defensive Player of the Week honor for Reilly, a junior, and second Offensive Player of the Week accolade for Spicer, a junior, in their respective careers.
Reilly posted a strong weekend at the Duke Invitational, tallying 67 total digs and six service aces. In a sweep of Wofford on Friday, she tallied the 1,000th dig of her career and currently stands at 1,037 digs during her time at Appalachian State.
Reilly ranks 12th in the nation in digs per set this season, averaging 6.22 and 39th in total digs with 112. She has posted 20 or more digs in four of App State's six matches this season.
Spicer hit a sizzling .509 in three matches at the Duke Invitational over the weekend. She finished with 36 kills to go with 11 blocks and three of service aces.
On the season, Spicer is hitting a team and conference best .456 with 70 kills. She has reached double figures in kills in four matches, including a season-best effort of 17 against UNC Wilmington on Sept. 6.
The Mountaineers return to the Holmes Center for the Appalachian Invitational, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 against Western Carolina. The Mountaineers also host Iowa State at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 and North Carolina State Sept. 14. All matches will be at the Holmes Center.
