NEW ORLEANS — The Sun Belt Conference announced it will suspend all regular-season and conference championships indefinitely.
The announcement was made on the conference’s website.
“Due to the concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Sun Belt Conference has announced that regular-season competitions and conference championships in all sports are suspended indefinitely.This decision was made in consultation with the league's Presidents, Chancellors and Directors of Athletics to protect the health and wellness of student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans.”
