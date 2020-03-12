NEW ORLEANS — The Sun Belt Conference fell in line with other Division I conferences and cancelled the remainder of its conference tournament.
The Sun Belt released a statement that read:
“After further discussion with the Presidents and Chancellors and Directors of Athletics and mounting concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Sun Belt Conference has decided to cancel the remaining games of the 2020 Sun Belt Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships scheduled for March 14-15 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans,” the conference said in a statement.
There were four teams left in each tournament. Georgia Southern was scheduled to play Little Rock and Texas State was slated to play South Alabama in the semifinals of the men’s game on March 14 in the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Louisiana was to play Troy in one women’s semifinal game, while South Alabama was to play Coastal Carolina also on March 14 at the Smoothie King Center.
The finals for both tournaments were scheduled to be March 15, also at the Smoothie King Center.
