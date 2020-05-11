Sumter linebacker commits to App State

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter High School linebacker Deshawn McKnight committed to play at Appalachian State May 7, according to the Sumter Item newspaper.
McKnight helped lead Sumter to a 10-1 overall record, 4-0 in the region in the 2019 season. McKnight finished with 51 total tackles 37 of them solo efforts. He also had seven tackles for a loss, including two for minus 14 yards in losses.
McKnight also intercepted one pass and blocked a punt for the Fighting Gamecocks. He can play inside and outside linebacker.
According to the Item, McKnight had been in contact with Appalachian State since September. The Item said McKnight attended a game last season and has been in contact with him throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
