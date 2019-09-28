CHAPEL HILL — There were moments when watching Appalachian State’s 34-31 victory over North Carolina at Kenan Stadium Sept. 21 looked like a game I was lucky enough to attend 12 years ago.
And though App State’s win over North Carolina wasn’t on the same level as the Mountaineers’ 34-32 upset win over Michigan in 2007, the games shared some characteristics.
For starters, Appalachian State was the visiting team. App State wasn’t favored in either game, having been a huge underdog at Michigan and just a slight underdog against UNC.
Both games opened with the favorites scoring touchdowns on their opening drives. Both games had App State forcing big sacks of the quarterback with Pierre Banks dropping Michigan’s Chad Henne, while Demetrius Taylor forced a Sam Howell fumble. Taylor ended up scoring a touchdown after scooping Howell’s fumble, while Henne hung on to the ball.
Edge: Taylor on that point.
Both games had very similar halftime scores. App State took a 28-14 second quarter lead and went into halftime up 28-17 on Michigan, while the Mountaineers claimed a 27-17 halftime lead to the Tar Heels.
Both the Wolverines and the Tar Heels made second-half comebacks. Michigan actually took a 32-31 lead and North Carolina pulled to within 34-31. Neither of those rallies could be classified as improbable.
The endings of both games were.
Appalachian State safety Corey Lynch ended the Michigan game with a blocked field goal. Mountaineers linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither did the same to end the North Carolina game.
Both blocks preserved two of the biggest victories in App State history.
Of course, there are some differences.
The odds of Appalachian State’s 2007 win was considered preposterous going into the game. Michigan was ranked No. 5, had several seniors return to make a run at a Big 10 and possibly a national championship.
Appalachian State was coming off two FCS national championships, but that was FCS, or Division I-AA, according to those not involved with Appalachian Nation. People still don’t realize that the Football Championship Subdivision IS Division I football, just a different branch. I still hear it being referred to as Division II by those who don’t do the research, or don’t care to get it right.
I still wonder if the Group of Five conferences or FCS conferences are still being referred to Division II. I have no doubt that some of the geniuses at ESPN or whoever doesn’t look outside of the top 25 don’t know the difference from the Power Five from the Group of Five to a High Five to the Jackson Five.
I know what an evenly played football game looks like. I saw one Sept. 21 when there was no fluke in App State’s win over North Carolina. The Mountaineers would not win every time the two teams play, but they would do it more than once.
I also saw thousands of App State fans fill Kenan Stadium not just with themselves, but with the “APP….STATE” cheer that was heard from the coastline to Howard’s Knob.
And they will all line it up again in Boone Sept. 3, 2022 and again in Chapel Hill in 2023. No guarantee if a blocked field goal ends the game, but I’m guessing both games will be sold out just like App State’s win Sept. 21 was.
