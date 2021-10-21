BOONE — Just over 31,000 people do not pack Kidd Brewer Stadium on a Wednesday night for nothing — but they will to watch the Appalachian State Mountaineers beat the nationally ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 30-27.
“It’s a great day in Boone,” Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark said after the game with a grin.
Heading into the Oct. 20 Sun Belt matchup, Coastal (6-1, 2-1) had dropped 50 points on their previous two opponents, reached No. 14 in AP college football rankings and had the makings of the conference favorites. Meanwhile, App (5-2, 2-1) was trying to shake off a 41-13 loss to Louisiana.
App State opened the game with a taste of Mountaineer football, putting together a drive to the Chanticleers’ side of the field on the back of Nate Noel. Despite being at the Coastal 28-yard line and only being four minutes into the game, App State could not convert fourth-and-three to keep the drive going.
Coastal then had a chance to open the game’s scoring and took advantage of it. Seventy-one yards after App State handed them the ball, Shemari Jones bullied his way in for a 1-yard score and a 7-0 Chanticleers lead.
Five minutes later, Coastal tacked on another score. Quarterback Grayson McCall avoided pressure on third down and saw sixth-year wideout Kameron Brown wide open. Brown split the safeties and could not be caught as he legged it 74 yards to the endzone.
The Mountaineers were down 14-0 and needed a spark. That something was receiver Malik Williams, who came up with two receptions for 77 yards to get the Mountaineers to the 1-yard line. Running back Camerun Peoples managed to dive in for the score — his ninth of the season — and it was back to a one possession game.
App State didn't want to just slow Coastal down, they wanted to go for more points. They pulled out the surprise onside kick and sophomore Milan Tucker dived on it to keep possession.
At this point, Williams was already targeted seven times. On his eighth target to Williams, Brice was hit as he threw, but still got the ball to Williams on a deep route, who raced 47 yards to the endzone to tie the game.
The score gave Williams a career-high 133 yards with more than 10 minutes left in the first half.
Williams’ career night did not slow down, as the super senior finished with 10 catches for 206 yards — the most yards for any Mountaineer since 2012.
"Coming into this week, (offensive coordinator Frank Ponce) came to me and was like, 'Malik this is your week, you might be doing something this week,'" Williams said after the game, adding that he knew if he put the work in on the practice field, it would come with him to the game. "It definitely came to the game."
On their next possession, the Mountaineers were moving the ball well when they hit midfield with just under six minutes remaining in the half. Facing a fourth-and-one, App State went for it again, but Noel was stopped behind the line.
Coastal was again able to convert the good field position, but this time App held them to a 50-yard field goal from Massimo Biscardi.
The final App State drive of the half ended with a Corey Sutton fumble at midfield and then a Biscardi field goal — this one from 46 yards — to take t lead 20-14 at halftime.
If the Mountaineers were going to start a comeback, they first needed to stop Coastal again. The Chanticleers had the ball to open the second half, but App State defense stepped up and kept them on their own half of the field.
Once App State got the ball back, they started taking chunks out of the field. Brice capped the drive with a dime to Sutton in the corner of the endzone to take a 21-20 lead.
For Brice, the pass was part of a consistent game for the signal caller, who finished with 347 yards and two touchdowns.
Coastal had not scored a touchdown since the end of the first quarter, and Jones changed that with another one-yard rushing touchdown to take back the lead after Coastal drove up the field. As App State was trying to answer, Peoples came back into the game after seeing only three carries to that point.
Peoples owned the drive, rushing for 50 yards on two carries, including a 43-yard touchdown run. However, the Mountaineers failed to take a one-point lead when holder Clayton Howell bobbled the snap on the point after, leaving the game tied 27-27.
By the start of the fourth quarter, the Mountaineers were getting in McCall’s face more and more, picking up a sack to end the third and another on the first play of the fourth. With McCall losing some of the luster, the Mountaineers got the ball and started looking for the lead.
"Every single day, right before we go out as a defense, I say we need to strike fear in every single person," linebacker D'Marco Jackson said. "That was the thing coming into the game, we needed to get in (McCall's) face, disrupt him and get him out of his element."
They managed to get inside Coastal's 10-yard line before Daetrich Harrington fumbled a handoff into the waiting arms of a Chanticleer defender. However, the App State defense kept hounding McCall and gave themselves one last chance.
The Mountaineers just needed a point. After running the clock down to three seconds left, Clark called on super senior kicker Chandler Staton for a 24-yard field goal attempt.
Staton made it look easy, and for the first time since the legendary 2007 battle with Michigan, App State knocked off a ranked opponent.
After the game, Clark noted that Staton — who used his extra year of eligibility to come back without a scholarship — said that there was no doubt about his kicker's chances.
"We're gonna run it down to the last two or three seconds and kick a field goal to win," Clark said. "He wanted to come back and prove it to his team and himself what kind of place kicker he was, and there was never a doubt we were going to win the football game."
Staton said after the game that kicks like the one he made against Coastal are not the main reason he returned, but as a kicker it is the moments he dreams of.
With a massive win under their belt, the Mountaineers will look to another home game next on their schedule on Oct. 30 against Louisiana-Monroe.
